With the 2025-26 NFL Playoffs set to begin, the Associated Press, as every year, announced its All-Pro teams. With Denver being the number one seed in the AFC Conference, it was expected that they would have multiple players selected to these honorary rosters. All-Pro teams include the best players from the season at every position. These two rosters are chosen by a group of 50 media members from the Associated Press.

The rosters were announced on Saturday morning, prior to the first Wild Card round matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams. Four Denver Broncos were selected to the first team, and two to the second team, respectively—six in total, leading the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks were the teams with the most All-Pros after the Broncos, with 5. Denver also led the league in First-Team selections with four, followed by multiple teams with two.

Broncos lead the NFL with six total All-Pro selections, including Garett Bolles

This becomes the second-most (tie) All-Pro selections in franchise history behind the 1977 Broncos with seven, and ties the most First-Team selections with four (1977 and 1996). The four players selected to the First-Team are: OT Garett Bolles, OG Quinn Meinerz, DL Zach Allen, and ST Devon Key.

The two players selected to the Second-Team are CB Patrick Surtain II and S Talanoa Hufanga. Besides these six players, OL Alex Palczewski, OL Mike McGlinchey, FB Adam Prentice, WR Courtland Sutton, WR/ST Marvin Mims, ED Nik Bonitto, CB Ja'Quan McMillian, and LS Mitch Fraboni received votes but did not make the All-Pro teams.

Regarding the six Denver Broncos selected to the AP All-Pro teams, tackle Garett Bolles was one of the best, if not the best, offensive tackles in football this season, a candidate for the Protector of the Year award. He was a second-team All-Pro back in 2020, now a first-teammer. He did not allow a sack in the entire season.

Guard Quinn Meinerz is one of the best stories in the NFL, from Division III college football at Wisconsin-Whitewater to now, a back-to-back First-Team All-Pro, becoming the first Broncos offensive lineman with back-to-back first team selections in franchise history. Bolles and Meinerz were selected to the Pro Bowl a few weeks ago; now both are First-Team All-Pros, making franchise history.

Like Bolles, defensive lineman Zach Allen was previously a Second-Team All-Pro, now selected to the first team for the first time in his career. Allen was a monster for Vance Joseph's unit; he has had over 40 quarterback hits in back-to-back seasons, something only he and future Hall of Famer JJ Watt have done.

Finally, Devon Key, the fourth Broncos' First-Team All-Pro, is one of the most underrated players this season. He led the team and the NFL in special teams tackles. Additionally, he broke the franchise record in special teams solo tackles, earning the selection for the first time in his career.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, allowed the lowest completion rate to opposing quarterbacks. He missed multiple games and still made the Second-Team All-Pro team, the third selection in his career. Alongside Surtain, Talanoa Hufanga, the most important free agent addition before the season, made the second team. The former 49ers safety had career highs in multiple categories, including tackles, sacks, and pass breakups.