Bradley Chubb release opens the door for a no-brainer Broncos reunion

After a season as dominant as the Denver Broncos' 2025 campaign falls short, it's easy to dream about what could have gone differently. Would one less injury, one more signing, or one under-the-radar trade have made the difference between a devastating playoff exit and a Super Bowl victory?

While it's impossible to know, one thing was made clear by Denver's run: This team is in a championship window, and they can't afford to let it slip away.

The Broncos have some important moves to make this offseason, and one may have just jumped to the top of the list. The Miami Dolphins released Bradley Chubb, opening up the possibility of a reunion that the Broncos can't pass up.

Broncos' reunion with Bradley Chubb is more real than ever

The Dolphins made quick work of tearing down their roster this week, releasing stars like Chubb and Tyreek Hill in a torrent of high-profile moves. While Denver should stay far away from the speedy receiver, a reunion with the veteran edge rusher wouldn't be so bad.

Chubb played his first four seasons with the Broncos after being selected in the top five picks of the 2018 NFL Draft. He had a rollercoaster of a stint with Denver before being traded to the Dolphins in the middle of the 2022 season. Since then, he's been more consistent than he ever was with the Broncos. He even put up back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks.

The Broncos don't desperately need to add an edge rusher this offseason, especially if they can find a way to keep John Franklin-Myers. But a team can never have too many quality edge defenders. Adding Chubb to a room already led by Nik Bonitto would give the Broncos an unstoppable edge duo while allowing them to rotate players at the position in waves.

Not only would Chubb make Denver's defense even more lethal, but he would also give fans another player to rally behind. He fought through the frustrating years between the end of the Peyton Manning era and the arrival of Sean Payton. Even then, his injuries kept him from becoming the player that fans anticipated getting with the fifth overall pick. Now, he could return to help carry the Broncos back to the Super Bowl.

Chubb will likely have multiple suitors in free agency, but the Broncos should do what they can to bring the veteran defender back to Denver.