Bo Nix just shut down concerns about his ankle injury with one confident statement

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is an extremely positive, optimistic guy. He's also very direct.

Nix had no obligations to address the media for an end-of-season press conference due to the fact that he was injured in the playoffs, but he decided to set up a conference call for the media where he addressed everything from his feelings after the news of his ankle injury to the timeline for his recovery.

And Broncos fans can rest easy once they read what Nix had to say regarding the nature of the injury and the timeline for his recovery.

Broncos fans will be relieved to hear Bo Nix's statement about his injury prognosis and timeline

Bo Nix said his ankle surgery won't impact his offseason: "I don't see it being an issue at all. It won't affect my training. Won't affect my season at all" — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 28, 2026

Nix pointed out that the fracture in his ankle won't impact his offseason, won't affect his training, and won't affect the season at all. Considering the initial reports had stated this could be anywhere from a 3-4 month timeline for recovery, with a full month of no weight being put on the ankle at all, this is amazing news.

Not only is that 3-4 month timeline seemingly pessimistic, it's just a downright miss.

Bo Nix on his surgery, said it was a "very quick procedure, simple bone break." Said he will be back in 4-6 weeks.



Nix said there will be "absolutely no issues" and he will start training at the same time he was planning to start training had he not had the injury/surgery. — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 28, 2026

A timeline for recovery of 4-6 weeks is not even on the low end of a 3-4 month recovery timeline. There were many folks out there expecting Nix to potentially miss some of the offseason program, but that does not appear to be the case at all.

And the reports of a 3-4 month timeline were not just arbitrary numbers being thrown out by fans of the team who searched up his injury on WebMD. These were reports coming from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While Nix didn't call out the national NFL reporters in his press conference, he did call out his head coach, Sean Payton, who had made a quip about the fact that Nix has had two ankle procedures in the past. Payton joked that he wouldn't have drafted Bo if he'd known that information.

When Nix was asked about that, he took issue with Payton commenting on his previous number of ankle procedures, and that Payton doesn't really know how many ankle procedures he's had.

So there's some drama brewing there. Either that, or Nix was genuinely just hearing about it and was being as direct as possible. If everyone thought Sean Payton was a curmudgeon about injury updates in the past, just wait until we see the fallout of these comments from Bo Nix.

Regardless, if the timeline Nix gave is accurate, and we have no reason to believe it's not, it's the most positive update Broncos fans could possibly ask for regarding the team's franchise QB.