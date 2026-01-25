Ian Rapoport just dropped a major Bo Nix injury update

The Denver Broncos picked up one of their most dramatic victories in recent memory after defeating the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in overtime to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 10 years. There was some bad news to come out of it, and that was starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered an ankle fracture during the game's final drive and is out for the remainder of the season.

It was a gut punch for Broncos fans, as the news dropped less than an hour after Will Lutz kicked the game-winning field goal. That meant the Broncos' Super Bowl chances relied on backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Not only that, but considering how late into the season Nix suffered his ankle injury, fans wondered if he would miss any time at the start of the 2026 season.

On Sunday, hours before the AFC Championship Game, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Nix. After undergoing surgery, Nix is expected to need three-to-four months of recovery. But the good news was that the procedure revealed that Nix only suffered ligament damage and zero joint surface damage.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: #Broncos QB Bo Nix faces 3-4 months of recovery, but surgery revealed good news — with limited ligament damage and no joint surface damage. pic.twitter.com/aE83lCnsDb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2026

Broncos QB Bo Nix expected to miss 3-to-4 months after ankle surgery

"My understanding is he is out three-to-four months, 12-to-16 weeks of recovery," said Rapoport. "As far as the details, Bo Nix got some big news inside the procedure. My understanding is limited ligament damage, no joint surface damage. But he has to stay off it for quite a while and that's one of the most frustrating parts of it because it is weight-bearing, and that's why it is going to take as much time as it will. But four months from now is May, he is expected to be fine for minicamp and then certainly fine for training camp for the Broncos."

This is a promising update for Nix and his status for important dates in the upcoming offseason. While the injury is "weight-bearing," as Rapoport says, he should be good to go for minicamp and training camp later this spring and summer. So, he shouldn't miss any time, barring any setback.

It does sting that Nix won't be part of the Broncos' attempt to reach the Super Bowl, as his play did help them reach this point. Through 17 regular season games, Nix threw for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 63.4 completion percentage on a league-high 612 pass attempts. In Denver's overtime win over the Bills in the Divisional Round, Nix threw for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 26-of-46 pass attempts.

Broncos fans can take some solace in the fact that Nix should be ready to go for the start of the 2026 season.