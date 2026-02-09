Broncos fans wasted no time recruiting dream free agent running back

Denver Broncos fans invested some time during the Super Bowl doing some free agent recruiting.

As the entire world watched the New England Patriots prove that it should have been the Denver Broncos playing in Super Bowl LX, Broncos fans had one eye hate-watching the Super Bowl and one eye on the recruiting trail.

One of the Denver Broncos' top needs for the 2026 offseason -- again -- is at the running back position. The Broncos need a running back to pair with promising second-year back RJ Harvey, who had 12 total touchdowns during his rookie season. During the Super Bowl, upcoming free agent Breece Hall posted on his Twitter/X account that he hopes to get to the Super Bowl stage someday. And Broncos fans used that as an opportunity.

Broncos fans flood Breece Hall's mentions to recruit the top 2026 free agent to Denver

Hope I get to experience football on this stage. Everything on the line. I’ll get there one day. I know it…🏁 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) February 9, 2026

After Hall posted this on his Twitter page, Broncos Country responded as you might expect. Without reading through all of the responsses (there are nearly 2,000 total), you can scroll quickly and see dozens of comments from Broncos fans telling Hall that he could see his dream come true if he signs with Denver.

And Hall would be a really fun fit with the Broncos. Not even 25 years old, Hall is one of the most accomplished running backs on the free agent market this offseason. He's coming off of his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL and has done a fantastic job as both a runner and receiver.

The question, at this point, is whether the Broncos want to go after someone other than JK Dobbins to pair with RJ Harvey. Dobbins seems to want to be back in Denver, but can the Broncos really risk the same problem they encountered in the 2025 season once again in 2026?

The Broncos absolutely have to make multiple moves at the running back position this offseason, and getting a starting-caliber back to pair with Harvey is one of them. But it seems far-fetched to think they would go after multiple big-name free agent backs. And why would the running backs agree to that, anyway?

With RJ Harvey having an obvious role in the offense, there's really only room for one more big addition at the position. So it feels like it would be an either-or proposition when talking about players like Breece Hall, JK Dobbins, Travis Etienne, Tyler Allgeier, or any of the more prominent running backs set to hit the market.

And after bringing in one of those guys, the Broncos would then set their sights on the 2026 NFL Draft to supplement their depth, where they have to upgrade over the likes of Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin.

If Breece Hall is the player they target, he would be the team's RB1 going into next season with RJ Harvey providing the change of pace.