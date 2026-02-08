Broncos move on from team captain in latest 2026 NFL mock draft predictions

It's still extremely early in the 2026 offseason, but you can already sense the weight of NFL Free Agency for the future of this Denver Broncos team. And by "weight", I'm talking about just how important nailing free agency is for this team, and how much that might be overshadowing the 2026 NFL Draft, at least at this point.

The Broncos are finally free of the Russell Wilson dead cap in 2026, and will have ultimate flexibility to make the necessary veteran additions to this team, similar to what we saw after their playoff loss to the Colts in the 2014 offseason.

But this draft is still going to be crucial for the Broncos adding role players and future starters to the roster. And you never know, maybe some instant impact from the early-round guys for a change. All kidding aside, let's take a look at a brand-new 7-round mock draft projection for the Broncos in 2026.

Broncos land playmaking linebacker on top of latest 2026 NFL mock draft predictions

30th overall: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

The one area of the defense that might be a true "need" going into the 2026 NFL Draft for the Denver Broncos could be the linebacker position. You don't always draft to need, but that might not be a terrible idea for the Broncos.

Last year, it would have been a really solid investment of that first-round pick for the Broncos to have taken Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, but they took Jahdae Barron instead. And while Barron barely saw the field as a rookie, Campbell was a big-time playmaker for Vic Fangio's defense.

Although taking a linebacker this high is not exactly the preferred use of a 1st-round pick for everybody out there, Anthony Hill Jr. has some similarities in his game as Campbell. He can get after the quarterback, he plays with tremendous effort, and he basically lives in the offensive backfield. The Broncos also clearly have a thing for Texas Longhorns defenders.

With Alex Singleton (team captain) and Justin Strnad both slated for free agency, along with significant health concerns for both Dre Greenlaw and Drew Sanders, an off-ball linebacker could make a ton of sense here.

62nd overall: Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M

The Denver Broncos need to start looking at future plans for the offensive line. They have invested so much money in their starting five at this point, that they are soon going to need some players on rookie contracts to contribute, and the one position that could be the first to see a major change is left guard.

Ben Powers has nothing but void years left on his contract beyond the 2026 season, and the Broncos have already had to deal with life beyond him anyway. After re-signing Luke Wattenberg at the center position during the 2025 season, the Broncos have set themselves up to potentially replace a player like Powers in the near future.

Chase Bisontis has the type of size and power this team covets on the offensive line, and he would be a great prospect for Zach Strief to get his hands on.

94th overall: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Nobody seems to love former Utah prospects quite like the Denver Broncos in recent years, and Dallen Bentley could be an absolutely perfect fit for this offense in the upcoming NFL Draft.

While some folks are hung up on the idea of whether or not Evan Engram needs to be gone this offseason, that's simply not going to happen for multiple reasons. First of all, the Broncos have already guaranteed $5 million of Engram's salary. Second, the increased role and title for Davis Webb -- a good friend of Engram's dating back to their time with the New York Giants -- should mean an increased role for Engram in year two with the Broncos.

The upgrade at tight end that needs to happen is at the "Y" position, which is Adam Trautman's job. The Broncos simply have to find someone who can not only handle blocking responsibilities but also provide a threat in the passing game. Bentley is 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, and already a very strong blocker. He also had a big-time breakout year in 2025 at Utah with 48 receptions for 620 yards and six touchdowns.

108th overall: Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech

I love the idea of the Broncos doubling up on the offensive line in this class, and the 2025 season proved why they need as many bodies as possible, especially on the interior. The Broncos cycled through so many offensive linemen this past season, whether it was Matt Peart stepping in briefly, Alex Palczewski getting run as an injury replacement starter for the second straight year, Alex Forsyth replacing the injured Luke Wattenberg, and Frank Crum becoming the new "reporting as eligible" player.

The injury last year to Nick Gargiulo highlighted this team's need for more youth and talent for Zach Strief to mold. Keylan Rutledge is another big-time prospect on the interior who worked as both a guard and center at the Senior Bowl.

130th overall: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

The Broncos have to figure out a way to overhaul their running back position a little bit this offseason. It's clear that RJ Harvey is going to play a huge role going forward, but how badly was this team missing even just the option of a player like Audric Estimé late in the year?

When the Broncos needed a big, physical back to win between the tackles, they simply didn't have one.

That has to be a priority in this draft, and Mike Washington Jr. is listed at a rocked-up 6-feet, 228 pounds. He's got some elite top-end speed and can play a role as a pass-catcher, too.

168th overall: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

246th overall: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

251st overall: Jakobe Thomas, SAF, Miami

255th overall: Logan Fano, EDGE, Utah

This would be a heck of a haul for the Broncos on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft if it happens.

The Sam Roush pick is something that is going to require some serious luck. With the way he played this past season at Stanford (10th-most receiving yards for a TE in the country) and how NFL teams value intelligence, he's going to be more coveted than a mid-Day 3 dart throw. But he's a name to know for the Broncos regardless, and I love his fit with this team overall.

In the 7th round, if the Broncos can get a return man like Kaden Wetjen out of Iowa, they're going to be able to finally let Marvin Mims Jr. strictly focus on returning punts and playing offense as opposed to returning kicks. They need someone to take over that role in 2026.

The Broncos never let a draft go by without drafting at least one defensive back, and Jakobe Thomas is fresh off of a monster year at Miami where he had five interceptions.

To close out this mock draft, the Broncos take Utah pass rush prospect Logan Fano, who has some nice developmental upside. Again, the Broncos really seem to like prospects coming from that program, and Fano has NFL bloodlines.