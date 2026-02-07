3 moves the Denver Broncos should make this spring to finally help Bo Nix

Entering the 2026 offseason, the Denver Broncos have all the momentum in the world behind them. This team and front office clearly believed that if it had not been for the injury to their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, they would be playing this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. While this level of confidence is obviously great, the Broncos need to make the necessary moves this spring to get their roster over the top.

The Broncos had one of the more solid and deep rosters in football, but lacked the upper-end talent at a few key positions. Specifically on the offensive side, once J.K. Dobbins went down for the season with a foot injury, the Broncos' offense felt like it had no true playmakers left.



Courtland Sutton put together a great year, but he’s not exactly an explosive or playmaking threat at this stage in his career. The Broncos need to ensure this is not the case again next year.

With plenty of cap space and more than their fair share of draft picks available to them, this is the best chance the Broncos have had to build a Super Bowl roster since before the 2015 season. There are going to be plenty of names available for General Manager George Paton and his team, both through free agency and the draft, leaving Denver no excuse not to add.



Three moves stand out in particular for Denver, and they could be enough to push the Broncos over the top and into the final weekend of play next year.

The Denver Broncos need to consider making these three moves this offseason

3. Signing Wan'Dale Robinson

The Broncos are in desperate need of upgrading their wide receiver group, but might not want to commit top dollar to a free agent. Wan'Dale Robinson figures to be a free agent who will be near the top of the market, but likely won’t get paid like a top receiver. He turned in an incredibly strong performance this past year with a brutal New York Giants’ quarterback group, giving plenty of reason to believe that he could be even better with strong and consistent quarterbacking like the Broncos have.

2. Moving on from Adam Trautman for a pass-catching tight end

In a Sean Payton offensive system with a quarterback like Nix, having solid and reliable check-down options is vital. Adam Trautman has been a solid blocking tight end in his three years with Denver, but carries almost no value as a receiving threat. His past season in blocking was not his strongest, which really begins to question what value he brings to the table for Denver. If they look to upgrade their tight end group, this could be an easy spot to do so.

David Njoku and Cade Otton are two of the top free agent tight ends on the market and have some upside as a receiving threat, so the Broncos could look to sign one of those two players this offseason.

1. Going all-in on Breece Hall

It became incredibly obvious how valuable a strong running back is to the Broncos after Dobbins’ injury, which could make the position their top priority this offseason. Breece Hall figures to be one of the top two or three running backs available in free agency, and his skill set appears to be an immediate fit with Payton’s offense. Payton has not shied away from large commitments to running backs before, which could lead the Broncos to be one of the more aggressive teams in Hall’s market.