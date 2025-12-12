Courtland Sutton could make all-time Denver Broncos' history in Week 15

Courtland Sutton was a second-round draft pick back in 2018 and has obviously spent his entire career with the Broncos. He's now on his third contract with the team and is in his age-30 season, so he's surely approaching the end of his best years.

However, Sutton has always been an effective receiver. After his Pro Bowl season in 2019, Sutton tore his ACL at the beginning of the 2020 NFL Season, and that really seemed to hamper his true ceiling. In the years after the ACL tear, Sutton wasn't able to hit that 1,000-yard mark until 2024, his first year catching passes from Bo Nix.

Now again on pace for 1,000 yards, Sutton has turned into a good player. He's a top-end WR2 but has never really been a consistent, go-to weapon on offense. However, the veteran WR has amassed a ton of yards with the Denver Broncos and is in position to really enter some all-time Broncos' history with a strong game in Week 15.

Courtland Sutton is 88 yards away from passing Ed McCaffrey on the all-time receiving list

Here are the all-time leaders in Denver Broncos history in receiving yards:



6. Courtland Sutton - 6,113

5. Ed McCaffrey - 6,200

4. Lionel Taylor - 6,872

3. Shannon Sharpe - 8,439

2. Demaryius Thomas - 9,055

1. Rod Smith - 11,389

Courtland Sutton is 87 yards away from tying and 88 yards away from passing former Broncos' receiver Ed McCaffrey for the fifth-most in team history. Sutton would join Lionel Taylor, Shannon Sharpe, Demaryius Thomas, and Rod Smith in the top-5. Getting into the top-4 and bumping Taylor down seems very doable by the start of 2026 at least, so Sutton could still climb this list.

There is also a chance that the 6'4" Broncos' receiver could end his career second of third all-time in Broncos' history, but catching Rod Smith feels highly unlikely at this point. Sutton is a big play waiting to happen and has been a very efficient target for Denver on third and fourth downs these past couple of seasons.

He's also been an excellent teammate, and I am not sure there has ever been a time where he hasn't been one. Broncos Country is lucky to have someone like Courtland Sutton - he is what he is at this point, but he does it very well.

If Denver pursues a major WR upgrade next offseason, that could allow Sutton to have an even better season.