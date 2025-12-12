When the Broncos selected running back RJ Harvey with their second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sean Payton took a good deal of slack. Many felt as though Payton and general manager George Paton reached on the selection. The UCF product is older for most rookies, already 24, and the Broncos have yet to sign a starting back to their roster following the departure of Javonte Williams.

Shortly after, the Broncos took wide receiver Pat Bryant out of Illinois. Draft experts, why some of them are "experts" is a mystery to basically everyone, didn't seem to love the selection of Bryant. The so-called experts at ESPN criticized the selection almost immediately, proclaiming that "it would seem unlikely he cracks the top three rotation" in Sean Payton's offense. Since his first touchdown against the Cowboys, Bryant has appeared to be Denver's second receiving option.

The Broncos' selections were not what many expected, and those preconceived notions led many to criticize the selections. All that Harvey and Bryant have done is produce at a high level and help lead a Broncos offense that is all but a lock for a second-straight playoff appearance. In a truly shocking turn of events, it appears that Payton and Paton knew what they were doing, and their decisions are paying off handsomely.

Pat Bryant and RJ Harvey are breaking out

The Broncos offense has taken a new shape in recent weeks, due in large part to newer contributions from their rookie starters. Bryant and Harvey have taken on bigger roles, one mainly due to performance and one due to injury. The commonality between the two of them, however, is that both might be taking strongholds on starting spots that they might never look back from.

Harvey has become a dynamic scoring threat, reliable passing target, and his running is getting better with each week. Arguably most importantly, Harvey has taken obvious leaps forward with his pass protection, a key element to his game that can help him become an every-down back. Through 13 games, he appears to be a steal with where the Broncos selected him.

As for Bryant, making the most of every snap is finally paying off for the Illinois product. Bryant initially made it on the field as a physical run blocker, but has earned more snaps and more targets as the weeks progressed. Over recent weeks, he has receiver more looks from Bo Nix than his former college teammate Troy Franklin has, but that might have something to do with the unreliability of Franklin as well.

These two are key cogs in a Broncos offense that does just enough to win games, but their production has only increased with the two rookies taking bigger roles in the system. Once again, Payton and Paton nailed these selections.