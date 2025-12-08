Broncos rookie finally takes full advantage of unexpected starting spot

Following the significant injury to JK Dobbins against these same Raiders last month, rookie RJ Harvey was pushed into a starting role much sooner than most could have expected. Being a second-round pick, there was a reasonable expectation for Harvey to produce quickly, and he was doing so in a complementary role. Entering play, Harvey's eight touchdowns led the Broncos.

He has been starting for the Broncos since their Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs in Denver, and the results have been tough to decipher. Harvey averaged 56 all-purpose yards each of his two starts heading into this week, which is a fairly significant dropoff from what they had with Dobbins prior. He still managed to make his way to the endzone, though, which has become a calling card of Harvey's.

Week 14 presented a different and very unique opportunity for Harvey. The Raiders are one of the more all-or-nothing defenses in football, and it isn't hard to see why. Led by Maxx Crosby, the Raiders are one of the best defenses in the league in terms of tackles for loss, but sit in the middle of the pack in terms of total yards allowed and rushing yards allowed. After a few not-so-great weeks, Harvey needed a big game against the Raiders.

RJ Harvey finally took full advantage of his starting role in Week 14 against the Raiders

RJ Harvey was very clearly a focus of Sean Payton's offensive game plan in Week 14, and Harvey made sure to repay his play caller handsomely. On their first drive alone, Harvey accounted for over 30 all-purpose yards, accumulating over half of his average as a starter.

He stood out when he made an incredible play on a check-down from Nix, bouncing off a helacious hit from Jamal Adams and pushing for a positive gain on a play that should have gone for several lost yards. Harvey managed contact well all night, bouncing off several instances of initial contact. At only 5'8, he's showing that he's able to slide through defenders.

As the Broncos progressed into the fourth quarter, Harvey continued his strong play and helped Denver work to put away the Raiders. When the Broncos called a timeout at the 8:49 mark in the final period, Harvey had already totaled 87 yards and his third-quarter rushing score. His previous season high in touches was 18 against the Bengals, and he set a new high with 23. He had 17 rush attempts and six receptions.

Considering he was a second-round selection, the Broncos clearly have a level of long-term belief in Harvey. His performance against the Raiders was the most complete of his rookie season, and did a lot to quiet concerns over his short-term stability heading into the postseason. Harvey's performance netted the most all-purpose yards of his season, ending in 99 yards.