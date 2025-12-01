Broncos back on top in updated AFC Playoff Picture following Week 13 win

The Denver Broncos got themselves in another emotional, one-score game here in Week 13, as they needed overtime to displace the Washington Commanders, who are now 3-9 on the season. Denver improved to 10-2 with the win, and it was a huge one.

The New England Patriots were 10-2 and are playing the New York Giants on Monday Night Football to close out Week 13, so the Pats were first in the AFC until the Broncos sealed the deal against Washington.

With the no. 1 playoff seed getting that bye and homefield advantage, it is so crucial for any team with Super Bowl aspirations to lock up that top seed, and it feels like one of Denver or New England will get that seed. Let's check out the AFC Playoff Picture after the Broncos' latest victory.

Denver Broncos back on top of AFC after wild Week 13 victory

Bye: (1) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have kept pace with the New England Patriots thus far, as the Patriots are 10-2 entering a huge Monday Night Football showdown against the New York Giants. It is obviously in the Broncos' best interests for the Patriots to lose that game and drop to 10-3 on the season, as Denver would continue to be the top team in the AFC standings for another week.

(7) Buffalo Bills @ (2) New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills would be in New England in the Wild Card Round as of now. Buffalo lost to the Patriots at home earlier this year and also blew out the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round back in the 2024 NFL Season, but the Broncos are now the better team and should be able to beat Buffalo in the playoffs.

(6) Indianapolis Colts @ (3) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts are reeling a bit and are now the sixth seed. They would be in Jacksonville to play the Jaguars, a team that Denver has on their schedule here in a couple of weeks. Denver has beaten the Titans and Texans in the AFC South this year, but lost to the Colts at the beginning of the season.

(5) Los Angeles Chargers @ (4) Baltimore Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers are an 8-4 team and are the definition of a Wild Card team, as they don't do much of anything at an elite level, but they're well-coached and a sound football team overall. They would be in Baltimore against the Ravens, a team barely holding onto that AFC North lead. Both the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-6.