Broncos rookie receiver looks to continue second-half breakout in Week 15

When teams pull off ten-game winning streaks and sprint out to 11-2 starts, unexpected contributors typically pop up in all different directions. While the Broncos' defense has been one that has consistently had underrated contributors and rotational players, their offense has not had much in that department. This was, however, until the second half of the 2025 season, when the Broncos began to see unexpected contributions from one key player.

When the Broncos took Pat Bryant out of Illinois, not many Broncos fans knew who he was. Bryant's calling card was his physicality and pass-blocking, both of which were on display from the start of the season. He was a premier run blocker for the Broncos, outplaying the likes of Trent Sherfield on the perimeter, and earning himself more snaps as a receiving threat. Bryant has done a ton of good work with his reps and hasn't looked back.

Bryant has become a legitimate receiving option for the Broncos and is making the most of his chances. Over his last six games, Bryant has become a legitimate second receiving option behind Courtland Sutton, and his physicality adds a new layer that Denver otherwise didn't have. Their long-term receiving outlook has changed a ton, and Bryant is a major reason why.

Pat Bryant has become a legitimate receiving option for Bo Nix and the Broncos

As the season has progressed, Pat Bryant has become a strong-handed, big-bodied receiving threat for Denver, a development not many saw coming. Not a single soul around the Broncos will complain, though, as his breakout is vital to their 11-2 record.

As the season began, Denver heavily relied on the likes of Sutton and Troy Franklin, who are good receivers but do not have the same skill set as Bryant. Both also have their fair share of drop problems, something that has plagued the Broncos on third downs this year.

Over the last six games, Bryant has averaged three receptions and 43 receiving yards per game, which would put him on a 17-game pace of just over 725 receiving yards and 48 receptions. No one is expecting Bryant to become the top option in Denver, especially with the career that Courtland Sutton has been putting together, but the Broncos have lacked secondary targets in recent years.

With Bryant's sudden development, the Broncos seemingly have a steady, reliable secondary target at the receiver position, which can be make-or-break in the Broncos' offense. Their Evan Engram experiment has been hit and miss so far, making a receiver with Bryant's skill set more valuable than initially thought. As Denver marches towards the playoffs, look for Bryant's role to continue to grow. After all, he put up 82 receiving yards against the Chiefs in Week 11, the Broncos' biggest game in a decade.