Broncos spread football around in strong Week 14 offensive showing in Vegas

The Denver Broncos offense put in a strong performance on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, and did so in a few key ways. The Broncos heavily featured rookie running back RJ Harvey, who turned in the first 100 scrimmage yard performance of his season and NFL career. The Broncos made sure to get several pieces involved on offense, and almost all of their offensive pieces touched the ball in some capacity.

For the Broncos, diversity has been a strength of theirs for a while. When the Broncos include several offensive pieces in their game plan, they typically play at their best and are able to keep the opposing defenses on their toes. This past Sunday was no different, but felt to an incredible extreme this time (and in a good way).

On Sunday afternoon, the Broncos featured their entire playmaker group to an incredible extent. Eleven different Broncos logged a reception on Sunday, and six different Broncos recorded a rushing attempt. The Broncos spread the rock around, and their offensive diversity clearly kept the Raiders on their toes and helped minimize negative and impactful plays by a very opportunistic defense.

Sean Payton's game plan to spread the football around worked perfectly on Sunday in Las Vegas

The Broncos' passing game plan on Sunday was incredibly clear: start with Courtland Sutton, and work out from there. Sutton saw ten targets on Sunday in Las Vegas, with the second closest Broncos receiver being a tie between Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant at four each. Sutton had seemingly fallen behind in the Broncos' offensive game plan the last few weeks, but that was rectified in Vegas.

With six receptions for 62 yards, Sutton led the Broncos in all receiving categories. Overall, Nix would hit 25 other completions to a total of four receivers, three running backs, two tight ends, and a fullback. RJ Harvey had six receptions of his own, and the next closest Bronco in terms of receptions with Bryant with four. By the end of the game, eight Broncos had at least two targets and receptions.

On the other side of the offensive game, the Broncos saw six different players rush the football, including Adam Prentice, Marvin Mims, and Bo Nix. The Broncos seem to have finally found a way to supplement their rushing attack in the absence of JK Dobbins, totaling 152 yards on Sunday, which is the most they have accounted for since Dobbins went down. With only four games left until the playoffs, Denver seems to have figured out a recipe for rushing success.