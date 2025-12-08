Broncos captain was once again the focus of Denver's offensive game plan

When the Broncos extended Courtland Sutton this spring, it was incredibly clear that Sean Payton and Bo Nix feel comfortable with Sutton being Denver's top receiving option. As the Broncos' season has progressed, Sutton's season hasn't exactly been spectacular, but he has been incredibly solid throughout. He hasn't pushed for 100 yards since he came up just one yard short against the Bengals, but he is turning in another solid campaign.

Sutton has been one of the more dependable receivers in football for a few years now, and this year is no different. After turning in another solid game against the Raiders, he is on pace for another 1000-yard season. It would be his second in a row and the third of his career, and just the 43rd in franchise history.

The Broncos did not pay Sutton with the expectation that he would immediately become one of the more explosive receivers in football, but more so for the production they have gotten out of him. Sutton’s last three games have been the picture of stability, which is a young quarterback’s best friend. With how Sutton was used in Las Vegas, the Broncos could have shown their hand in how they plan to attack their passing game heading into the playoffs.

Courtland Sutton was the primary target of the Broncos' offensive game plan in Week 14 against the Raiders

The Broncos targeted Sutton ten times on Sunday afternoon, by far the most of any Bronco. Taking out the running back targets of RJ Harvey, Sutton more than doubled the next closest Bronco in terms of targets. Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin were both targeted four times, the second most of any Broncos receiver, but the two combined still did not come close to Sutton's mark of 10.

As the Broncos begin to put their finishing touches on a 2025 AFC West divisional championship, all eyes begin to turn to the playoffs. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Broncos is going to be how they plan to attack opposing defenses in the playoffs. Since Nix's debut with the Broncos last year, the most consistent feature of their offense has been his connection with Sutton.

With his 10 targets on Sunday in Las Vegas, Sutton saw his workload jump to a level that he had not seen since the Broncos’ win over the Giants almost two months ago. If the Broncos are serious about a run into the AFC playoffs this year, relying on the connection between the franchise quarterback and franchise receiver isn’t a bad place to start.