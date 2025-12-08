Broncos' Week 14 dominance over Raiders isn't reflected in the final score

The Denver Broncos have now won 10 games in a row and are 11-2 on the season thanks to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. For the second year in a row, Denver has swept Las Vegas. Denver is now also 3-1 in the division thanks to a sweep of the Raiders and a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

All in all, Denver is in a great position and also clinched a crucial common-opponent tiebreaker over the New England Patriots. Denver will return home for a two-game homestand against the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

They could wrap up the AFC West in Week 15 depending on what happens, and while the final score was not crazy, Denver truly dominated the Raiders, as the box score tells a totally different story.

The Broncos owned the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14

It's truly amazing how much of a difference there is between Denver and Las Vegas in the box score. The Broncos had 356 total yards to Vegas' 229. Denver had 112 more rushing yards than Vegas and 11 more first downs.

Denver converted more than double the third downs that the Raiders did, and ran 24 more plans on offense than Las Vegas. The Broncos also had a time of possession of 39:03 in Week 14, and the Raiders' time of possession was just 20:57.

It would have been nice to see the Broncos get a garbage-time touchdown, to be honest, but all that matters is what the final score says. Denver has not lost a game since September and could also see the return of guard Ben Powers in the coming weeks.

It's hard to believe how good the team has been this year, but it's real, and with how uncertain other teams in the AFC look, there is no reason why Denver can't win it all this year.