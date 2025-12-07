Bo Nix is heating up at the right time as Broncos continue winning streak

The Denver Broncos are now 11-2 on the season and have won their 10th game in a row, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. The game began on a shaky note, as the Raiders sustained a long touchdown drive, but in the end, the Broncos buttoned up and got out of town with a ton.

Now returning home for a two-game homestand, the Broncos could clinch the AFC West title as early as Week 15 if the LA Chargers lose in Weeks 14 and 15, and the Broncos win in Week 15. Anyway, much of the reason why Denver has won 10 games in a row is due to the great play of Bo Nix, especially in the fourth quarter.

Well, what we have seen in previous weeks is Bo Nix playing his tail off for four quarters and not just saving all of the heroics when the time is winding down. It's been a great development.

Bo Nix is stacking efficient performances as Denver wins their 10th game in a row

Here are Bo Nix's previous three outings against the Chiefs, Commanders, and Raiders:



24/37, 295 yards

29/45, 321 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

31/38, 212 yards

While Bo Nix has actually only thrown one touchdown pass in the past three games, the Broncos' QB has been efficient and has done, once again, what is needed for his team to win, and you can't really argue with an 11-2 record at this point in time.

The Broncos are once again in first place in the AFC and now have a common-opponent tiebreaker over the New England Patriots, which is huge for their chances at the top seed when the playoffs roll around.

If the Broncos are getting this type of play from Bo Nix, they are going to make a deep playoff run in 2025.