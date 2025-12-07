Broncos wide receiver and All-Pro return man Marvin Mims Jr. has consistently been a spark plug for the Denver special teams unit and offense. He has consistently come up clutch on both sides of the ball, finding a niche but pivotal role on the Broncos roster. Despite being arguably football's best return man, he had not yet taken one to the house.

This all changed for the Broncos and Mims in Week 14 in Las Vegas, when he took his first kick to the house. Mims fielded a punt at midfield halfway through the second quarter, escaping several Raiders defenders on initial contact. He sprinted down the left sideline, beating punter AJ Cole for his first career return touchdown.

Mims’ score gave the Broncos a 14-7 lead, pushing them in front as the first quarter began to wind down. The Broncos' special teams unit has very quietly turned the season around, and Mims has been a catalyst for that revival. Ever since their block of AJ Cole in Denver last month, their unit has been playing much better, and it is a major reason they lead at the half. Adding their special teams success together with their incredibly impressive first drive, the Broncos turned in a solid first half of play in Las Vegas.

Mims' score leads Broncos' first-half charge to 14-7 lead over Las Vegas Raiders

The Broncos received the football to begin today’s action and made sure to make the most of their opening drive. Denver has been struggling late to punch it in on opening drives, and even had a scare of their own once they reached the goal line. Bo Nix made sure not to squander this opportunity, scrambling for an 8-yard touchdown run.

The Broncos' offense has been led so far by Courtland Sutton and RJ Harvey. Nix has connected with Sutton three times with five targets, tied for the game high amongst Broncos receivers with Harvey out of the backfield. Harvey was a staple on Denver’s first drive, accumulating over 30 all-purpose yards. Harvey has been averaging roughly 65 total scrimmage yards since becoming the starter, making his first drive all the more impressive. At halftime, he has 56 scrimmage yards.

The Denver offense continued with their success from their victory over the Commanders last week, as they are on pace for over 300 total yards after one half of play. The defense looked questionable through their first drive on the field, but settled in as the second quarter progressed. The Broncos will be on defense to begin the second half.