Broncos can easily steal from Lions to unlock rookie's massive potential

Sean Payton told everyone ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders that we haven't "seen anything yet" when it comes to running back RJ Harvey. Of course, Harvey is in the midst of his rookie year with the Denver Broncos, in which he currently leads all NFL rookies in total touchdowns with eight.

Still, the Broncos are in an adjustment period after losing JK Dobbins to a season-ending injury, ironically during their previous matchup with the Raiders, an ugly 10-7 win for the Broncos.

If the Broncos are going to truly unleash Harvey, Payton might be inclined to "steal" from his old pal Dan Campbell, who is now calling plays offensively for the Detroit Lions. The most obvious and notable change Campbell has made since he took over play-calling? Get the ball to Jahmyr Gibbs any way possible.

Broncos can use Lions' strategy for Jahmyr Gibbs to unleash rookie RB RJ Harvey

Gibbs had an other-worldly game against the New York Giants a few weeks back in which he racked up 264 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. He just dominated the Dallas Cowboys as well with 120 yards on 19 touches with three more rushing touchdowns, but 77 yards on seven receptions as well.

When you watch Gibbs play, you can see a vision for how the Broncos should use RJ Harvey.

Sonic the ankle breaker 😳



DALvsDET on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yiB8J5luRl — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2025

Sean Payton has alluded to Harvey being a "Joker" candidate for the offense in the past, and he's also made note that Gibbs is one of the guys in the NFL right now that he would consider already having established himself as a joker. What does that mean? It's a running back or tight end with elite receiving skills.

We've seen some of what Harvey can do as a receiver, but opening up the rest of his game could open up the Denver Broncos' offense down the stretch.

The Broncos may not be able to use Harvey the same way as they used JK Dobbins, but he can still be a dynamic threat on all three downs.

Jahmyr Gibbs ties Barry Sanders for the most TDs before turning 24!

He has 47 in his career 🔥



He has 47 in his career 🔥



DALvsDET on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dbU9nQtyDb — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2025

You see the execution on a play like this in which the Lions are in their jumbo formation, something we see constantly from the Denver Broncos. This is just so well-blocked, and Gibbs does the rest. It's going to be a true team effort to get Harvey even in the same conversation as a player like Gibbs, but you can see the vision there.

As talented as he is, Gibbs has just four games this season in which he reaches or exceeds 20 touches. It's not just about volume, but intentionality on each touch.

Harvey is very much in the same mold of a Gibbs or Alvin Kamara in that he might only have a 100-yard game on the ground a couple of times a year, but he can very easily exceed 1,000 yards from scrimmage if used properly.

Sean Payton and the Broncos could take some pointers from what the Lions are doing for Gibbs and apply that to Harvey's situation right now.