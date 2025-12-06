Bo Nix throws for 4 TDs and 2 other scorching hot Broncos-Raiders predictions

The Denver Broncos are looking for their 10th-straight win in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season, and a clash with their division rival Las Vegas Raiders, is on the menu.

The Broncos have been one of the NFL's best teams this season, playing at an elite level in all three phases of the game. The biggest gripe, despite the fact that the team has been winning, is that they can't seem to play elite football in all three phases each week.

The Broncos have been resilient, finding many different ways to win games. This game is extremely important because of the New England Patriots' loss earlier this season to the Raiders, and a Broncos win will now play like a head-to-head win against the Pats. With so much at stake, we're going to manifest some bold predictions as the Broncos try to get to 11-2 on the season, and one step closer to the #1 seed in the AFC.

Bo Nix dominates in Broncos bold predictions vs. Raiders in Week 14

1. Bo Nix throws 4 touchdown passes

We're going to try to manifest this one as much as anything else. So far this season, Bo Nix has done a really great job of coming through for the Broncos in clutch moments. However, the one thing people have criticized him for is an inability to play at a high level for all four quarters of a game, and keep the pressure on a defense in that way.

Just like a season ago, we're seeing a lot of quick, ugly possessions from the Broncos this year. They had a chance for a few putaway drives against the Commanders on Sunday night, and just couldn't come through. But then in overtime, Nix looked dialed in.

Through the team's first 12 games, Nix actually only has five multi-touchdown games, through the air at least. He hasn't had a multi-passing touchdown game since the Broncos took on the Houston Texans on the road at the start of November.

He's thrown four touchdowns in a game this season, but that came against the Dallas Cowboys back at the end of October. This game against the Raiders would be the perfect time for Nix to put together not just a multi-touchdown game through the air, but put on an absolute clinic with four passing touchdowns.

2. RJ Harvey has another 3 TD game

If Bo Nix is going to throw four touchdown passes, maybe a couple of them will go to RJ Harvey. Harvey has had a three-touchdown game this season (vs. Dallas), and leads all NFL rookies this season with eight total touchdowns overall.

He had a pair of touchdowns on the ground against the Washington Commanders, and I can't help but feel like there's something bubbling beneath the surface for this particular game with RJ Harvey. Sean Payton basically told the media, "You ain't seen nothing yet," when it comes to Harvey at this point, and his ability to rack up yards after the catch could be crucial for the Broncos in this matchup.

I'm going out on a limb and saying he catches a pair of touchdowns and runs for another as the Broncos' offense puts its foot on the gas against the Raiders in a big way.

3. Talanoa Hufanga, Riley Moss get interceptions

One of the truly odd facts about the 2025 season for the Denver Broncos right now: None of Talanoa Hufanga, Riley Moss, or Pat Surtain II have a single interception.

In Surtain's case, you can at least understand it a little bit. Not only do teams not really throw his way when he's on the field, but he's also missed some time with the pectoral injury. The other guys, though...

Hufanga has been so close on a variety of occasions to making game-changing interceptions, but just hasn't quite been able to make it happen. Moss has been targeted 79 times through the team's first 12 games this season, and he does have 12 passes defensed, but no interceptions.

This game against the Raiders, with one of the most interception-prone quarterbacks in the NFL, is a chance for these guys to rewrite the narrative.