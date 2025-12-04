Broncos-Raiders injury report could be a complete disaster for both teams

The latest injury update ahead of the Denver Broncos' Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders could be disastrous for both teams.

The Broncos already had starting defensive tackle DJ Jones on the injury report after he went down against the Commanders with an ankle injury. Now, Jones isn't the only defensive lineman on the injury report, being joined on Thursday by fellow starter Zach Allen.

Allen, who is one of the best defensive linemen in the entire NFL, was listed as a "DNP" on the Thursday injury report due to a "calf" injury. That carries a lot of weight going into this game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but misery loves company. Not only did Allen get added to the injury report on Thursday for the Broncos, but Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby went from being limited on Wednesday to a "DNP" on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Broncos could be without Zach Allen, Raiders could be without Maxx Crosby in Week 14

The Broncos were gashed on the ground a little bit by the Washington Commanders on Sunday night last week, so not having two of their best defensive linemen against the Raiders would be a bit concerning.

Thankfully, the Broncos are exceptionally deep on the defensive line with players like Malcolm Roach, Eyioma Uwazurike, Jordan Jackson, and rookie Sai'vion Jones waiting in the wings. There are plenty of guys who could step up, but nobody is bringing the same level of impact that we see from Zach Allen.

It will take a village.

To say the same could be said for the Raiders if Maxx Crosby doesn't play in this game would be an understatement. On defense, Crosby is by far the Raiders' best player. More than that, he's the one who brings the energy to that unit and, dare I say, keeps them in games.

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby went from being a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice to not participating today due to a knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2025

Crosby's dominance off the edge makes him a player you have to circle every single snap. Even with the Raiders only being a two-win team up to this point, Crosby has the ability to wreck games single-handedly and make an impact.

If there's any chance of him missing this game against Denver, it wouldn't be the worst news from the Broncos' perspective.

The war on attrition starts to take its toll around this time every year around the league. The Broncos have done a pretty great job at staying mostly healthy, but they're not immune to getting bit by the injury bug, either. Not having Allen and/or Jones for this game against the Raiders would force a number of other guys to step up in a big way.