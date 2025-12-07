Broncos' offense hit new levels of efficiency in Week 14 win over Raiders

The Denver Broncos defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, winning their 10th game in a row and getting to 11-2 on the season. It was a nice performance from the offense, as Denver keeps the ball rolling and will now return home for Weeks 15 and 16.

For the second week in a row after the bye, Broncos' QB Bo Nix was just outstanding. Sure, he threw a bad interception in Week 13, but he was otherwise exceptional. Here in Week 14 versus the Raiders, not only did Nix complete a no-look pass, but he led the offense on some monster drives that bled nearly half the entire game off the clock.

These types of drives happening multiple times in a game is simply not that sustainable, but this was pretty crazy to see, and it goes to show you just how good the Broncos' offense can be at times.

The Denver Broncos had three drives of at least 14 plays and 80 yards in Week 14

While Denver did not light up the scoreboard and did have a special teams touchdown, the Broncos also had three separate drives of at least 14 plays and 80 yards, which ended up eating nearly 30 minutes of game clock:

Three absolutely monster drives for the #Broncos today.



14 plays, 81 yards, 8:54 TOP -- TD

14 plays, 91 yards, 9:13 TOP -- TD

18 plays, 90 yards, 10:17 TOP -- FG — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) December 7, 2025

Those drives all ended up in points, as the Broncos came out with 17 points total on their three offensive scoring drives. Obviously, when the offense is bleeding 9, 10 minutes off the clock for scoring drives, they don't have many chances to put up a ton of points.

So while the raw offensive point total does not pop out at you, the efficiency was flat-out amazing. Bo Nix was fabulous in this game, and he's now beginning to stack great performances as the 2025 NFL Season nears the end and progresses into the playoffs.

With this latest win, the Denver Broncos move to 11-2 on the season and regain control of the first overall seed for the AFC playoffs.