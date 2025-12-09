Denver Broncos' playoff clinching scenarios for Week 15 revealed

The Denver Broncos are on the cusp of making the playoffs for the second season in a row, and they have not done that since the 2014 and 2015 seasons. With their 11th win this year, the Broncos have also eclipsed their win total from the 2024 season.

Through 13 games last year, Denver was 8-5, so they are three games ahead of their record right now. Denver will finish up with three of their final four games at home against the Packers, Jaguars, and Chargers, and will also play the Chiefs in Arrowhead on Christmas Day.

Not only is Denver on the cusp of clinching a playoff spot, but they are in the driver's seat for the first overall seed in the AFC as well, which is not something they have done since 2015. Week 15 could be a special one for the Broncos, as they are one of a few teams that can clinch a playoff spot depending on the result.

The Denver Broncos have a ton of playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15

Below are all six playoff-clinching scenarios for the Denver Broncos in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL Season:

The most simple one is obvious: win and in. There are also four scenarios where the Broncos could get in with a tie, but they would need other things to go their way as well.

Here are all six of the playoff-clinching scenarios typed out for easy viewing:



1. DEN win OR

2. DEN tie + LAC loss OR

3. DEN tie + JAX loss OR

4. DEN tie + HOU loss or tie OR

5. DEN tie + IND loss or tie OR

6. HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie as long as both games don't end in a tie

The obvious thing here that goes against the Broncos in most of these scenarios is that ties are unlikely in the NFL, but there is a very good chance that the team could clinch a playoff spot if they were to tie with the Packers in Week 15.

And, funnily enough, the Packers have tied this year with the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the season, so they know what it's like. Green Bay is a formidable team and have won four games in a row. They sit in first in the NFC North and are 9-3-1 on the season.

The Broncos will have to be at their best in Week 15.