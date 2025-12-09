Broncos' home win streak on life support as their kryptonite comes to Denver

The Denver Broncos host the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 in a game that could have been for the AFC West title, but with the Los Angeles Chargers beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, the Broncos may have to wait another week to win the division.

The Packers re 9-3-1 on the year, first in the NFC North, and are winners of four games in a row. Jordan Love has played extremely well this year and is a fringe-MVP candidate, and the entire Packers' operation is just smooth.

This is one of the more complete teams in the entire NFL, but the Broncos are 11-2 for a reason, so Denver should be able to win this game and get to 12-2. Unfortunately, though, the Broncos' kryptonite comes to town...

Josh Jacobs has utterly dominated the Denver Broncos in his NFL career

Obviously, doing this with the Raiders, Josh Jacobs was a thorn in the Broncos' side for years, as his production in his eight career games against Denver is so good it's almost hard to believe:



8-0

173 attempts

769 yards

4.5 YPA

9 touchdowns

Jacobs is averaging 96.1 yards per game against the Denver Broncos, and he's also added 181 receiving yards on 17 receptions. Simply put, Jacobs has been flat-out insane when playing the Broncos. He has the most rushing yards and touchdowns against the Broncos than any other team he's gone against.

And while he hasn't been running wild this year, he's still one of the better runners in the league. Given Jacobs' history going against the Broncos, it would be a great idea for Denver to come out and make a notable effort to contain the run, perhaps forcing Jordan Love to pass and beat the Broncos that way.

If that does end up happening, the pass rush could have a better chance at generating pressure and stalling things out on offense for Green Bay. One issue here, though, is that the Packers have a ton of talented players on offense and can spread the ball out a ton.

The Broncos' secondary is going to be strained in that regard, but it's one of the most talented units in the league, and if Denver is able to contain Josh Jacobs, the game will go their way. With a win, Denver would improve to 12-2 and get that much closer to the AFC West title and top seed in the conference.