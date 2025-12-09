Broncos cling to top seed in updated AFC Playoff Picture following Week 14

The AFC Playoff Picture still looks quite good for the Denver Broncos after Week 14. They control their own destiny for the AFC West title and the first overall seed, which is great news. With the LA Chargers winning in Week 14, Denver now cannot clinch the AFC West title until Week 16 at the earliest.

And as of now, the playoff picture is definitely favorable for the Broncos, as a path to the Super Bowl is firmly possible, but there are still four regular season games left, and a lot can happen, so nothing is guaranteed.

Now that Week 14 is officially in the books, let's dive into the complete AFC Playoff Picture as we make our way to Week 15.

Updated AFC Playoff Picture is still great news for the Denver Broncos

Bye: (1) Denver Broncos

After Week 14, the Denver Broncos are the top seed in the AFC. This gives them a bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Furthermore, they would play the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round if they did hold onto the first seed.

(7) Houston Texans @ (2) New England Patriots

The Houston Texans would visit the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round. The Texans would likely win this one, as that defense has been too much for many opponents, and CJ Stroud is beginning to stack some good performances. Denver beat Houston a few weeks ago.

(6) Buffalo Bills @ (3) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in this Wild Card matchup, and this could be a good one. Buffalo has to honestly root for the Patriots to lose a couple of games if they hope to win the AFC East again, but the Bills have not been great at times this year, as the operation on offense is not as efficient as it was last year.

The defense is a bit soft at times, and while the Jaguars don't overwhelm opponents with talent, they'd be good enough to win this one. Denver plays Jacksonville in a couple of weeks in a game that is harder than expected.

(5) Los Angeles Chargers @ (4) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chargers beat the Eagles on Monday Night Football and would visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round. I would actually not be shocked to see Pittsburgh win this one, as the Chargers' OL is simply bad at this point in time, and the Steelers can create some pressure.

Los Angeles did win in Week 14, but it was quite sloppy, and this team really isn't anything special.