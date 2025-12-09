Ideal Broncos' free agent target is already falling into Denver’s lap

The Denver Broncos are going to have money to spend this coming offseason and could be even more aggressive than they were last offseason. Some of the team's top free agency additions includd Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Evan Engram.

With Russell Wilson's contract totally being off the books for Denver after this year, the cap situation gets a lot better, and not only that, but the Broncos will also have opportunities to create more cap space with restructures and perhaps other extensions.

It could all paint a great picture for the Broncos, and there really isn't any reason for this team not to go all-in. They are 11-2, could make the Super Bowl this year, and obviously have Bo Nix on his rookie deal for a couple more seasons. This ideal free agency target for the Broncos could legitimately fall right into their lap next offseason.

Denver Broncos could be a top destination for Jets' RB Breece Hall next offseason

It just makes a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos to pursue Breece Hall. He's actually younger than RJ Harvey, who is a rookie, but Hall is wrapping up his fourth year in the NFL and just eats up a ton of yardage. The Jets are also not likely to re-sign him, in my opinion.

This team traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for multiple first-round picks and are clearly building toward 2026 and beyond. Most importantly, the Jets have to get the QB position right, and investing a high-dollar contract on a running back just isn't good roster-building.

The Jets' GM is Darren Mougey, who was previously with the Broncos. Mougey saw first-hand what a franchise QB can do, and the Broncos got the QB in the building and then reworked the RB room. If you ask me, there is zero chance that Hall re-signs with the Jets.

He could be looking to cash-in on the free agency market, as he is only set to enter his age-25 season in 2026. The Broncos have shown time and time again that they will pay a pretty penny for players. They did it last free agency and have done it a bunch with re-signing some of their own guys.

Breece Hall is a legitimate dual-threat weapon and would give Denver a true difference-maker out of the backfield. And before you say that Sean Payton would never invest big-time dollars into this position, he did it just a few years ago with the New Orleans Saints, as he and Saints' GM Mickey Loomis signed Alvin Kamara to a five-year deal worth $75 million.

Everything is aligning for the Broncos to make a big-time splash, and Breece Hall fits that mold perfectly.