Sean Payton just said what every Broncos fan wants to hear about Marvin Mims

For three straight years, Denver Broncos fans have been asking the same question: Why does Marvin Mims not get more looks on offense?

Mims was the first draft pick by the Broncos in the Sean Payton era. They actually traded up a handful of spots to secure him in the late portion of the second round in 2023. What the Broncos identified when they drafted Mims was a truly elite return specialist, where Payton felt like he could instantly raise the floor of the team.

And that he did. Mims has been a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection as a return man, and is well on his way to doing that for a third-straight year. As dynamic as he is in the return game, why does he only have 25 catches and 35 total offensive touches this season? Payton and the Broncos are looking to correct that issue after Mims's latest explosive special teams play.

Sean Payton says Broncos want to get Marvin Mims Jr. more looks offensively going forward

“I think you recall, I think he was our first draft pick, George [Paton] and I. I remember there were two things we felt… It’s been embedded in me: the quickest way to improve a team is the kicking game and get the offensive line squared away. We didn’t have a returner. I remember when we were watching his film, we knew he was a captain at Oklahoma. We knew he was an accomplished receiver, but he was also we felt one of the better returners, if not the best returner, in the draft.



When you check those vision boxes, the way we were able to with him. Then I would say he’s exceeded our expectation as to what type of guy he is, how he works, what kind of teammate he is. Honestly, just coming out of a staff meeting, we have to continue to find more touches for him on the offensive side of the ball, and we’ll do that.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

There's nothing cryptic about it whatsoever here. Payton is deliberately telling the media that Mims is going to get more touches offensively going forward, which is something he almost never does.

Once again, this has been a very common discussion over the course of Mims's first three NFL seasons. Some fans/analysts out there say that Mims doesn't run a full route tree. Others say he runs a full route tree and shows it during practice, but Sean Payton just likes to go with bigger receivers for his overall offensive game plan.

Whatever the case, the media caught Payton right after he was just discussing this very thing with his own staff, and the prevailing sentiment was that Mims needs more touches.

It's been a staggering difference between this year and last year in terms of the Broncos' overall explosive plays downfield. Last year, they were one of the best teams in the NFL at attacking deep downfield. This year, they've had that element taken away most games by teams, and are having to win by passing underneath.

Getting vertical is obviously Mims's best attribute as a receiver, but he also has some of the best hands on the team and outstanding vision with the ball in his hands. The clear disconnect here is that he's not getting enough opportunities to make plays on offense, and Sean Payton's declaration that he's going to change that ASAP will be music to every Broncos fan's ears.