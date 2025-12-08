Broncos just signed a former Raiders castoff 1 day after beating Vegas

The waves of good news for the Denver Broncos just keep on crashing the shoreline of your news feed these days. The Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 for their fourth-straight win over Las Vegas. They also gave themselves a head-to-head edge over the Patriots by beating the Raiders and having a superior record against common opponents.

The Chiefs lost on Sunday Night Football against the Houston Texans, mathematically eliminating them from winning the AFC West for a 10th consecutive season.

How could it get better for Broncos fans? Well, it might not be the biggest move, but the Broncos added yet another playmaker to their practice squad. According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, the team is signing running back Sincere McCormick, a former Raider, just one day after the team's win against Las Vegas.

Broncos adding Sincere McCormick to practice squad to fortify running back depth

The move to add McCormick comes after the free agent running back tried out for the team just ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Raiders. This move is a little more exciting because of the fact that the Broncos were desperate for something at running back, but McCormick actually did a great job when the Raiders called his number late last season.

A couple of games that stand out include his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well as the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas. McCormick even had a couple of nice runs in his limited action against the Denver Broncos last season.

Pro scouts don't forget those moments, even though the box score only shows that McCormick ran for 33 yards on five carries. Those were the first career carries for McCormick in a regular season game, and he gashed a Denver Broncos defense that has been one of the best in the league over the last two seasons.

It's important not to make a mountain out of a mole hill with a move like this, but the Broncos might have themselves a late steal with McCormick coming onto the practice squad. This team tried to lure free agent Dameon Pierce when he was cut by the Texans, but he (foolishly) signed with the Chiefs instead.

We saw Jaleel McLaughlin get some carries against the Raiders on Sunday, as well as Tyler Badie. Heck, even fullback Adam Prentice was getting into the mix. Given the way McCormick came on late last season for the Raiders, I would not be shocked if he ends up playing a role for the Broncos down the stretch.

The JK Dobbins injury has obviously forced the team to pivot a little bit on the roster and depth chart, and this guy can be part of the solution. We'll see how quickly he gets acclimated to the offense.