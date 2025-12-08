Chiefs just gave Broncos another reason to celebrate in Week 14

The Denver Broncos have a wide variety of reasons to celebrate after Week 14. Not only did the Broncos get a win against the Las Vegas Raiders -- their 11th of the season -- but they got to sit back and enjoy the Kansas City Chiefs losing on their home field against the Houston Texans.

Beating the Texans is not for everyone.

It's always a great Sunday for Broncos Country when the Broncos win and the Chiefs lose, but this Chiefs' loss meant something way bigger than just regular season gloating. The loss the Chiefs suffered at the hands of the Houston Texans was their 7th loss of the season, meaning with just four games to play, they cannot win the AFC West in 2025.

Chiefs won't win AFC West after 7th loss and Broncos win vs. Raiders

With just four games left to play, the Chiefs already have seven losses and the Broncos have 11 wins. The worst possible record the Broncos can finish with is 11-6, while the best possible record the Chiefs can finish with is 10-7. Even if the Broncos lose out and the Chiefs win out, the Broncos would still have a better record.

And, for the time being, the Chargers are still a factor in that as well.

But as far as what the Broncos can control, they have done their part to guarantee that the Chiefs will not win the AFC West division title this season. It's now mathematically impossible.

This will be the first year the AFC West has a division champion other than the Kansas City Chiefs since the Broncos won the division -- and Super Bowl 50 -- back in the 2015 season.

What a time for Broncos Country...

The Broncos took care of business against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 and are looking forward to potentially securing the #1 overall seed in the AFC. They took a massive step toward making that happen with their win against the Raiders, which gives them a 6-0 record in common opponents against the other 11-2 team in the AFC right now: The New England Patriots.

The Patriots are 5-1 against common opponents with the Broncos, their one loss coming at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders back in Week 1.

Essentially, a win by the Raiders to start the season could ultimately help propel the Broncos to the #1 seed in the AFC. Thanks a lot, Raiders.

How much good news can be handled all in one weekend? The Broncos and their fans are overloaded at the moment.