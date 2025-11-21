Broncos must re-sign JK Dobbins ASAP despite another season-ending injury

The Denver Broncos had something special with JK Dobbins, but a foot injury has ended his season, and, unless the team makes the Super Bowl, it does not seem like Dobbins will be able to come back at any point this year.

And this is truly a tragic scenario, as the free agent running back was on pace to have his first 1,000-yard rushing season, and he was among the most efficient backs in the NFL before going down. For JK Dobbins, it has never been about a lack of talent, but about not being able to stay healthy.

It's the main reason why he's not remained on a team for the long-term, and, despite this latest season-ending injury, the Broncos have to bring Dobbins back through at least the 2026 NFL Season, and they should get this deal done as soon as possible.

The Denver Broncos have to re-sign JK Dobbins, as this latest injury was simply a fluke

In JK Dobbins' 10 games this year, he racked up:



153 carries

772 yards

4 touchdowns

5.0 yards per carry

If he were to play a full 17-game season, he'd be on pace to finish with:



260 carries

1,312 yards

7 touchdowns

Simply put, JK Dobbins was among the best RBs in the NFL this year, and I believe it's important to note that Dobbins got hurt on an illegal hip-drop tackle move, not on some random, non-contact play. The injuries that Dobbins has suffered in previous seasons are concerning, but this isn't a major knee or Achilles injury that has plagued prior seasons.

Had Tyree Wilson of the Raiders not tackled Dobbins illegally, he'd like have not gotten hurt. Furthermore, Dobbins isn't going to cost much, and he seems to be a very well-liked teammate. It might also say something positive about Denver's front office if they re-signed the running back before hitting free agency.

This front office, and especially Sean Payton, has touted 'taking care' of their own guys. So many current Broncos' players have gotten paid for the stellar performances they've churned out, and Denver is now developing a strong reputation as a team that takes care of its own.

JK Dobbins should be the next beneficiary of this. He's a high-end running back, still in his mid-20s, and someone who brought a consistent element to Denver's offense. Even if the Broncos were to re-sign Dobbins through 2026, they should still be open to adding a fresh race to the room next offseason as well.