Broncos' marquee move is looking way smarter than anyone thought

NFL Free Agency isn't exactly a game of Russian Roulette, but it always involves a level of uncomfortable risk. Players typically reach free agency for one of two reasons: They're not that good anymore, or they have lengthy injury histories.

There are rare instances in which All-Pro caliber players reach NFL Free Agency due to the fact that the team they are leaving simply doesn't have any slice of the salary cap pie to give to them anymore, but for the most part, you can bank on guys hitting free agency for one of the two aforementioned reasons.

Talanoa Hufanga was an All-Pro safety for the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, but injuries prevented him from repeating that success in 2023 and 2024. The Denver Broncos signed Hufanga to a three-year deal worth $45 million and $20 million in guarantees. Not only has Hufanga been worth the risk, but he's made the Broncos look like geniuses in the process.

Broncos looking like they stole Talanoa Hufanga in NFL Free Agency

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph recently did an interview with ESPN's Peter Schrager, and what he had to say about the team's decision to sign Hufanga was illuminating.

Joseph talked about how, during the free agency scouting process, there was such limited tape to go on from Hufanga that they weren't certain he would be a fit for their defensive scheme based on a large body of work. Joseph noted that it was three or four plays that they watched of Hufanga's that convinced them he could bring the level of toughness to the back end of the defense that they were lacking last year.

Of course, Hufanga has an All-Pro pedigree, but that was a couple of years ago at this point. The Broncos were betting on Hufanga the person as much as the player in the free agency process, and he's once again playing at an All-Pro level.

Through 11 games, Hufanga has 76 total tackles, and has matched his career-high with nine passes defensed, three QB hits, two sacks, and a completion rate allowed into his coverage of 58.5 percent.

The presence Hufanga has brought to the Denver defense cannot be overstated at this point. He's been instrumental in the team being so efficient on third downs and in the red zone, where they rank #1 in the NFL this season.

The most underrated aspect of what he's brought to this team is his presence in the locker room. Hufanga was named one of the team's captains before the start of the season, and has been a seamless fit in the locker room.

Again, NFL free agency is a crapshoot in a lot of ways, but when you take calculated risks on players who are the right personality fit for your organization, it can benefit you more than you even realize.