Nick Wright finally admits the Bo Nix truth Broncos fans have waited for

One of the best parts about the Denver Broncos beating the Kansas City Chiefs (in general, but especially in Week 11) is the fallout of the win. So many pundits, analysts, and so-called "experts" are having to eat their words along with a heaping plate of ice cold crow.

And there's nothing more satisfying than watching and listening to Nick Wright, in particular, eat his deserved platter of crow.

Wright, a noted Kansas City Chiefs fan, admitted on his show that Bo Nix played a better game than his beloved Patrick Mahomes, and took the "L" on his pre-game comments guaranteeing that the Broncos would lose to Kansas City.

Nick Wright admits Bo Nix outplayed Patrick Mahomes in Broncos' Week 11 win

“Bo Nix played a better game than Mahomes”



Nick Wright is finally admitting it pic.twitter.com/qYrG1rG1hd — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) November 18, 2025

Wright was obviously in a state of shock over all that had just transpired, and the Chiefs' loss to the Broncos has obviously done wonders for the ratings of his show. He's been enjoying the Chiefs' dominance over the Broncos for years now, but he (and many others) have been in denial of the Broncos' rise since Sean Payton came on as the team's head coach.

Now, there's no denying it. We've seen the Broncos outplay the Chiefs in the last four games they've played against them, one of which ended in disgusting defeat on a blocked field goal. But everyone knew after that game in Kansas City last year that the Broncos were a viable competitor for Kansas City, it was only a matter of time.

And the time is now.

Nick Wright, along with many other members of Chiefs Kingdom, are now making the painful admission that the Denver Broncos have returned from their near-decade-long slumber. Last year was merely a taste. This win in Denver wasn't the Super Bowl, by any means, but a flag-in-the-ground occasion marking the arrival of Denver as a true contender not only in the AFC West, but the AFC overall.

With the Broncos on a bye week this week, the entire fan base has some time to actually enjoy this win. The bye really couldn't be coming at a more perfect time. There's no worrying about the next game after beating the Chiefs, the Broncos fan base truly gets to drink it in and stop to smell the flowers a little bit.

Media personalities like Nick Wright eating crow is part of that. This is a chance for the Broncos to recognize how far they've come, but also reflect on what we've seen so far this season and how there's still a lot more work yet to be done. The thing about Nick Wright admitting he's wrong about Denver now is, he'll be waiting in the weeds to pounce on them at the first chance he gets if they screw it up.