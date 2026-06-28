Davis Webb might've been handed the keys to the best offense in the NFL

The Denver Broncos, on paper, are a top-3 team in the NFL, and you could easily argue, outside of the Los Angeles Rams, that the Broncos are the most talented squad in the league. That isn't a stretch when you compare the roster to the other 15 teams in the AFC.

And while some across the NFL may doubt the Broncos in 2026, the roster talent and coaching should say otherwise. Denver didn't just happen to stumble into 14 wins last year, and the 2026 season could represent another year where the Broncos are again proving people wrong.

There has been some meat left on the bone on offense in this current era of Broncos football, but when you look at this group on paper, especially with offensive coordinator Davis Webb calling the plays, could the Broncos actually sport the best offense in the league?

Could the Denver Broncos sport the best offense in the NFL in the 2026 season?

With Webb now calling the shots, coupled with the offensive additions this offseason, it's really not a stretch that the Broncos could sport the best offense in the league in 2026. Denver's offensive line has been among the best in the league for years now. According to ESPN's data, the team's offensive line was 8th and 4th in 2025 in pass block and run block win rate, respectively. Back in 2024, Denver ranked 1st in both, according to this same data from ESPN.

Denver's offensive line is as good as it gets in the NFL, and it's slated to start the same five players for the third year in a row, and four of the same five for the fourth year in a row, which is uncanny chemistry.

The quarterback is also doing the team favors, too. While Bo Nix's counting statistics do not jump off the page, he's dealt with a ton of drops in his NFL career, which has prevented what could have been much better production. We have seen Nix operate this offense efficiently, and it's really a shame that J.K. Dobbins got hurt in 2025, as that was right when Nix was about to heat up.

With Webb calling the plays, it's expected that the offense could operate a bit quicker with fewer personnel shifts, potentially leading to a product that better plays into Nix's strengths. He's also a quarterback with dual-threat ability, and while he's not always running, the skillset is there, along with his elite ability to avoid sacks.

In the backfield, Denver is oozing with potential. Yes, Dobbins does have an injury history, but up until he got hurt in 2025, he was on pace for over 1,300 rushing yards. Denver did bolster this room with a bruiser-type running back in Jonah Coleman, who should be able to at least handle some short-yardage carries. Pairing up Dobbins and Coleman with RJ Harvey, a player with an elite receiving profile, the Broncos could suddenly sport the deepest, most complementary running back room in the NFL.

And if Coleman and Harvey are able to shave off a few carries from Dobbins' workload, that could give the veteran a better chance to stay on the field for all 17 games, perhaps still even being able to hit 1,000 rushing yards.

At wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle's addition slides everyone in the room down a slot, which could be excellent. Courtland Sutton, while a 1,000-yard player in each of the last two seasons, is a classic No. 2 "X" receiver. He doesn't offer a ton after the catch anymore, and he's approaching his age-31 season in 2025, but he does have the ability to be a go-to target on third and fourth down.

He also still has the vertical element to his game and can use his physical frame to create separation. Waddle brings a different, but much-needed skillset, as he's a true speedster and has the ability to separate vertically and horizontally.

His addition could allow Sutton to see more advantageous matchups against CB2s, for example, and this could even trickle down to someone like Troy Franklin, who was the de-facto WR2 for the Broncos in 2025, finishing with 709 yards and six touchdowns in a notable uptick in his production from his rookie campaign.,

Finally, we have tight end, and while this room isn't special, Evan Engram did catch 50 passes in 2025. His relationship with Webb could also factor in here, as both entered into the NFL in the 2017 NFL Draft with the New York Giants, so that shouldn't be viewed as insignificant.

Engram has always been an above-average receiving threat at the tight end position, so simply getting him more involved in the offense could be a likely scenario, but Denver also added two rookies in Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley.

Joly's receiving profile and youth bode well for his chances to carve out a role, and Bentley's two-phase ability as a blocker and receiver could suddenly give Denver a very deep tight end room just in time.

When you look at the entire personnel situation on offense, the Broncos do check all the boxes on paper and really aren't missing much to field the best offense in the league in 2026.