Former Broncos QB revealed what every fan wants to hear about Davis Webb

Every Denver Broncos fan has been wondering what they can expect in the 2026 season with Davis Webb taking over play-calling on the offensive side of the ball.

The good news is that there is at least one person who is uniquely qualified to give insight and help answer that question without even hearing from Webb directly. That person is former Denver Broncos quarterback Ben DiNucci, who has been with the Broncos for a couple of different stints dating back to 2023.

DiNucci appeared on Kay Adams's Up and Adams Show, and was asked directly about what to expect from the Broncos' offense now that Sean Payton is no longer calling plays, giving that role over to Webb in 2026.

And his response is pretty much what every fan out there wants to hear.

Ben DiNucci sais Denver Broncos' offense will be up-tempo with more efficient pace under Davis Webb

Quick huddles, shorter play calls, uptempo offense...



Ben DiNucci breaks down EXACTLY how OC Davis Webb will impact Denver's offense:@B_DiNucci6 | @Davis_Webb5 | @Broncos | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/aR6KrdJk8a — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 21, 2026

Here is a snippet of what DiNucci said about what to expect from Davis Webb putting his "finger prints" on the offense:

"I think, first and foremost, you're going to see more of an emphasis on these guys breaking the huddle quick and getting to the line of scrimmage. I think a lot of the heat that Sean Payton has taken over the last couple of years with that Denver offense is just, there's just a lot on your plate when you're the head coach...



...As soon as Davis got in there, at least from what I'm hearing inside that building is, a lot of the play calls, the formations have been kind of tightened up, less wordy..."



- Ben DiNucci

DiNucci thinks we're going to see an offense where Bo Nix has more of a command at the line of scrimmage, and that we're going to see Webb's past influencing how this offense is run. He notes that Webb's history is a lot of "spread, up-tempo" and that he thinks we're going to see some of those influences in the way he calls the offense.

And again, if anyone is qualified to make a projection like this, it would be DiNucci. DiNucci was in the meeting room with Webb every day throughout the 2023 offseason as a member of the Broncos, and he was also in the room again late in the 2025 season, joining the practice squad as the emergency QB after Bo Nix suffered his season-ending ankle injury in the playoff win vs. Buffalo.

And what DiNucci is saying is, again, music to everyone's ears. It wasn't just the fan base calling for more of an up-tempo offense, it was media members as well. Sean Payton answered a variety of questions about that throughout the 2025 season because of the fact that the offense was so successful when they would get to the line of scrimmage with pace, allow Nix to adjust, and for lack of a better term: Let it rip.

That doesn't mean the Broncos need to live in hurry-up offense, but getting the calls in quickly was a frustration for Nix as well. And it went beyond getting the play calls in, but also issues with changing personnel so often. There was even a hot mic on the field in the Broncos' ugly 10-7 win against the Raiders last season that seemingly caught Nix yelling at the sideline for the coaches to get the personnel on the field quicker.

With Webb at the helm, Payton will be able to take more of a CEO approach to the offense. He can still call some plays, and has even said that he will, but Webb's "fingerprints" on the offense should bring about some much-needed changes in a variety of important ways.

Not only do the Broncos need improved play-calling as a whole, but play sequencing, run-pass balance, quicker calls into the quarterback's ears, quicker and more thought-out personnel changes. The whole operation has to be smoother, and it sounds like those are some of the most immediate changes to expect with Webb calling the shots.