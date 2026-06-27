Broncos top-10 player ranking for 2026 further proves star-studded roster

The Denver Broncos have so many top-tier players, that it's impossible to get all of them on a top-10 list, but we did rank the 10 best Broncos players here.

This was not an easy exercise, either, as even certain backups on the roster are worthy of more praise. This top-10 player ranking also further proves just how star-studded the roster is, and how much more talented Denver is than other foes across the AFC.

Let's power-rank the 10-best players on the Broncos approaching the 2026 NFL Season.

Denver Broncos top-10 player ranking for the 2026 NFL Season

10. Mike McGlinchey, RT

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey played in all 17 games for the Broncos this year and has simply become a reliable, solid veteran with outstanding leadership skills. His pass protection has greatly improved, and he's finally brought the long-term right tackle stability that the Broncos were seeking before signing him to a five-year deal back in 2023.

9. Jaylen Waddle, WR

With three 1,000-yard seasons in his first five years in the NFL, coupled with his elite separation and speed, Jaylen Waddle profiles as one of the best players on the Broncos. He's not hit the 1,000-yard mark since 2023, but he's also been dealing with some below-average quarterback play since then.

8. Ja'Quan McMillian, CB

Ja'Quan McMillian is a flat-out playmaker. He seems to always thrive in the biggest moments and has not only been a solid coverage cornerback, but he can rush the passer and get into the backfield as well. Honestly, what can't McMillian do?

7. Talanoa Hufanga, SAF

Talanoa Hufanga played in every game for the Broncos in 2025 and was a second-team All-Pro. He notched career-highs in passes defended, total tackles, and tackles for loss. Hufanga isn't necessarily an elite coverage safety, but he's more on the physical side and honestly should have had about five interceptions this past season.

6. Bo Nix, QB

Bo Nix is an ascending young quarterback in this league. The counting stats might not jump off the page, but Nix has been dealing with below-average play from his playmakers, which is a huge reason why Waddle was brought in.

Nix is a dual-threat passer and really developed into one of the most clutch players in the NFL in 2025. The Broncos also were likely heading to the Super Bowl had Nix not broken his ankle in the Divisional Round.

5. Nik Bonitto, OLB

Nik Bonitto has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, while also being named to the second-team All-Pro squad in 2024. He has totaled 27.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 52 quarterback hits during this stretch and now has three seasons in a row of at least 20 quarterback hits.

He's not the biggest EDGE in the world, but he's really excellent at what his body type and play style allows him to do.

4. Zach Allen, DE

Zach Allen was a second-team All-Pro in 2024, and a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2025. Allen tallied 47 quarterback hits in 2025, which makes it the second year in a row he's led the league in quarterback hits. Since coming to the Broncos, Allen has totaled 111 quarterback hits, 27 tackles for loss, and 20.5 sacks.

3. Quinn Meinerz, RG

Starting all 17 games three years in a row, right guard Quinn Meinerz has been a first-team All-Pro in the last two seasons as well, but was oddly not named a Pro Bowler in 2024.

2. Garett Bolles, LT

Garett Bolles was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2025, the best season of his career. Bolles, according to PFF's data, ranked first in pass blocking grade in 2025 among 89 qualified tackles, finishing with an 89.3 overall grade, which ranked fifth among all tackles.

Not only does Bolles play a hugely challenging, important position, but he's among the best at in at in the league.

1. Patrick Surtain II, CB

Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in the league, and I am not sure it's a discussion at this point. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024 and is on an early Hall of Fame pace. Surtain is a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro, only set to play in his age-26 season in 2026.

Surtain also has 12 interceptions and 59 passes defended in his five years in the league. There really isn't a flaw in Surtain's game, and even as a rookie, he quickly established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. His being able to sustain this elite level of play for a half-decade now gets him to the top of our Broncos player power rankings.