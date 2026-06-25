Bryce Young's NFL Top 100 appearance could be great news for Bo Nix

Every year, the NFL rolls out the Top 100 Player list, which is voted on by the players themselves. It's not an official accomplishment to appear on the list or anything, but I am sure the players enjoy being recognized by their peers.

It definitely should be seen (I would think) as a sign of respect if a player appears on the list. Well, given how loaded the Broncos are, there could be a ton of their own players on the list. It'd be reasonable to think that all of Bo Nix, Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz, Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, and Patrick Surtain would all appear on the list this year.

Other players like Jaylen Waddle, Talanoa Hufanga, and even Ja'Quan McMillian have arguments, too. The NFL is slowly revealing this list, and a certain player appearing deep on the list should be seen as excellent news for Nix.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix could skyrocket up the NFL Top 100 Player ranking for 2026

In a wildly insane development, the players voted Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young as the 98th-best player in the league for the 2026 season:

No. 98 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Panthers QB Bryce Young! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/EG79ISbynF — NFL (@NFL) June 23, 2026

Yes, that isn't a typo. Young played the best football of his career in 2025 for the Panthers, who went 8-8 in his 16 starts. Young completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and earned a passer rating of 87.8. He averaged 188.2 yards per game and had just four instances of throwing for at least 200 yards in a game.

He threw for fewer than 1650 yards in a game five times, and had eight games with a passer rating below 90, which also included five games with a passer rating below 70. I struggle to see how Young was ranked this high, as he was a bad player last year, but his peers believe otherwise.

What is pretty neat is that Nix was voted the 64th-best player in the NFL last year, and that was after his rookie season. In 2025, Nix won more games and threw for more yards and touchdowns than Young, and it's really not a debate that Nix is the better quarterback.

While Broncos fans may not necessarily care if Nix is named to the top 100 list or not, Young being on the list could mean that Nix's No. 64 ranking for 2025 could get even better. It might not be a stretch to think that Nix could get into the 50s or 40s.

If that happen, and even if Nix is at No. 64 again, it would further prove that the outside criticism of Nix continues to be off-base. The players potentially voting Nix as a top-100 player in the NFL two years in a row is pretty substantial.

And even through two insanely successful seasons in the NFL, many of the pre-2024 NFL Draft doubters of Nix are still firing up the same arguments. It's definitely a weird hill to still be on, but everyone is entitled to thinking what they want.