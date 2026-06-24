Bo Nix is staring at jaw-dropping all-time Broncos history as 2026 approaches

It's not a secret that the Denver Broncos have an up and coming quarterback in Bo Nix. Through two seasons in the NFL, all Nix has done is prove a ton of people wrong and stack accomplishments. However, the urgency got ramped up a notch based on how 2025 ended.

I can't imagine that there is a player on the Broncos who feels more pressure than Nix. It was an unfortunate ending to the 2025 season, but it happened, and the past can't be changed. Nix and the Broncos did appear to be good enough to win it all in 2025, so that should be the expectation in 2026.

But, beyond the 2026 season itself. Nix is actually rapidly approaching some all-time Broncos quarterback history.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is approaching all-time team history in 2026

It's actually quite crazy just how close Nix is to making some all-time Broncos history in a few categories. Here is where Nix stands now:



Wins



1. John Elway - 148

2. Peyton Manning - 45

3. Craig Morton - 41

4. Jake Plummer - 39

5. Brian Griese - 27

6. Bo Nix - 24



Passing Yards



1. John Elway - 51,475

2. Peyton Manning - 17,112

3. Craig Morton - 11,895

4. Brian Griese - 11,763

5. Jake Plummer - 11,631

6. Jay Cutler - 9,024

7. Kyle Orton - 8,434

8. Bo Nix - 7,706



Passing Touchdowns



1. John Elway - 300

2. Peyton Manning - 140

3. Craig Morton - 74

4. Brian Griese - 71

5. Jake Plummer - 71

6. Jay Cutler - 54

7. Bo Nix - 54



Passing Completions



1. John Elway - 4,123

2. Peyton Manning - 1,443

3. Brian Griese - 1,044

4. Jake Plummer - 944

5. Craig Morton - 907

6. Bo Nix - 764

To make this easy, if we take Nix's two-year averages and add them to his existing totals, Nix would finish the 2026 season with career totals of 36 wins, 11,559 passing yards, 81 passing touchdowns, and 1,146 completions. These numbers would put him 5th, 6th, 3rd, and 3rd all-time in team history in those respective categories.

Given that the Broncos did upgrade the offense this offseason with the addition of Jaylen Waddle and the decision to make Davis Webb the play-caller, an uptick in Nix's production is absolutely possible. He's not yet thrown for 30 touchdown passes or 4,000 yards in a season.

He had 29 touchdown passes as a rookie and 3,931 passing yards in 2025, so he's on the cusp of hitting those unofficial milestones for a starting quarterback. It's also not unlikely that Nix is in the top-5 in all of these categories by the time 2026 ends, as he'd need less than 4,000 passing yards to pass Jake Plummer for sole possession of third place.

And in the coming years, if things continue to trend as they have, Nix is going to end up passing Peyton Manning in these categories, which would leave him only trailing the great John Elway. He's already, firmly, a top-10 quarterback in team history, but he's also approaching becoming one of the best, period, in the history of the franchise.