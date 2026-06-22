All-time stat proves Broncos made a genius move to re-sign J.K. Dobbins

The Denver Broncos have everything they need on paper to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 NFL Season. The most important piece of the puzzle is obviously the quarterback situation, and Denver appears to have a special one with Bo Nix.

The collection of talent in the trenches is also the best in the league, perhaps only second to the Los Angeles Rams, depending on who you ask. The front office also spent most of this offseason bringing many of their own players back. It was a clear effort to 'run it back,' also while adding key players like Jaylen Waddle to enhance the offense.

Another notable move that this team made was re-signing running back J.K. Dobbins on a two-year deal. Because of his injury history, that second year of the deal is far from guaranteed, so it's, essentially, another one-year deal if the Broncos want it to be, but this Super Bowl-era stat proves that the Broncos made a genius move to bring Dobbins back for 2026, at least.

Denver Broncos' RB J.K. Dobbins has a Super Bowl-era great stat going for him

In the Super Bowl era, Dobbins ranks 5th all-time in yards per carry among running backs with at least 500 carries:

Only running backs in the Super Bowl era to average 5+ yards per carry in their career (min. 500 carries) pic.twitter.com/l7mrSh8K8q — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 22, 2026

Yes, his injury history is important to note here, but this is also some insanely efficient consistency from Dobbins. He is standing alone in fifth all-time here, and while much of what he could do in 2026 hinges on a lot of 'if,' being able to stay on the field for the majority of the season is going to be downright huge for the Broncos, and could help the team field one of the top running games in the NFL.

Dobins has not played more than 15 games in a season, but his 17-game average comes out to this:



211 carries

1,094

9 touchdowns

5.2 yards per carry

Across the last two seasons, which was with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 and the Broncos in 2025, Dobbins has actually been on pace for 1,240 rushing yards over a 17-game season. He's averaged 72.9 yards per game the past two years with LA and Denver.

Another underrated statistic that further proves the Broncos were right to bring Dobbins back would be his success rate, which is a stellar 51.2 percent for his career. It was also 53.6 percent in 2025. A success rate is another awesome measure of efficiency, as it's defined as gaining at least 40 percent of the required yards on first down, 60 percent on second down, and 100 percent on third and fourth down.

Success rate definitely helps weed-out the 'empty calories' among running backs, if you will. Even with Dobbins struggling to stay on the field, he's been a 1,000-yard-caliber player since entering the league, and a 1,200-yard-caliber player since 2024.

Of course, staying on the field is the main thing here, and with the Broncos adding Jonah Coleman to the mix, the Broncos could potentially shave a few carries off Dobbins' per-game totals in an effort to increase the chance he stays on the field.

The Broncos do have a special running back with Dobbins. It's unfortunate that his health has not been there during his NFL tenure, but the past doesn't define the future. There is always a chance that Dobbins stays on the field for a full 17 games this year.

And if he does, the Broncos are going to have one of the best rushing attacks in the league.