One unexpected receiver could force a tough Broncos roster decision

While the Denver Broncos may have prioritized continuity just about everywhere else on the roster in 2026, they made their biggest -- and most important -- splash of the offseason at the wide receiver position.

The trade to acqurie Jaylen Waddle obviously represents the most significant upgrade the Broncos made this entire offseason, but this team has also been good for some fireworks at that particular position after training camp over the past couple of years as well.

The Broncos surprisingly cut veteran receiver Tim Patrick in 2024 after he finally proved himself to be healthy following a few years of brutal injury luck. The decision to cut Tim Patrick came as the result of a surprise breakout during the offseason program that year from rookie Devaughn Vele, a 7th-round pick out of Utah who wasn't on anyone's post-draft roster prediction.

During the 2025 offseason, the Broncos surprisingly traded Devaughn Vele to the Saints when they were offered a deal they couldn't refuse. Those moves may not exactly guarantee another surprise move at the position for a third consecutive year, but one unexpected addition could at least force a tough roster decision.

Hakeem Butler's big impression at Denver Broncos minicamp could force tough roster decision

The Broncos were the first NFL team to sign anyone this offseason out of the UFL, and they just so happened to sign the league's Offensive Player of the Year: Wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

If there is one play to sum up exactly what intrigued the Broncos about Butler, it might be this one:

Death, taxes, and HAKEEM BUTLER TOUCHDOWNS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wUMaglLNP0 — St. Louis Battlehawks (@BattlehawksUFL) April 18, 2026

Everyone who was at Broncos mandatory minicamp and got the chance to observe practice made note of how good Butler looked out on the practice field. Of course, a 6-foot-5 receiver at 227 pounds is going to attract attention, but you've got to actually go out there and make plays.

And that's apparently what Butler did.

Luca Evans of The Denver Post said that Butler "looked really good" through two days of mandatory minicamp practices, and noted how fluidly he moves for a receiver with that kind of size.

The difficult thing with projecting a player like Butler is the way the roster is typically constructed under head coach Sean Payton. Payton typically keeps just five wide receivers, so keeping Butler around would require a deviation from the norm. Either the Broncos would have to cut/trade someone from their current top five at the position, or they would have to keep a 6th.

The latter would seem to be the much easier decision, but that would also impact someone like Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who has been with the team (on and off) since 2023.

If Butler can have a really strong training camp and preseason, he could force the Broncos' hand when it comes to their typical way of constructing the roster. Spots on the 53-man roster won't be easy to come by, and the Broncos are already bursting at the seams when it comes to their overall pool of talent, regardless of position.

But if you have a player who can provide another weapon for Bo Nix, and give the offense a dynamic option, it might be worth considering. Butler is probably on his last shot in the NFL at the age of 30, so this is the offseason he really needs to stack days and force a team, even one as talented as the Broncos, to keep him around.