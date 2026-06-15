Broncos make underrated signing ahead of minicamp and again add at WR

On June 16-18, the Denver Broncos will hold their mandatory minicamp. We're hitting the middle of June, and this is really where the brutal summer stretch begins for the players. The weather gets hotter, the camps get more intense, and this also does represent a time where teams begin to put themselves together.

Being able to 'win the day' during these offseason practices helps teams win the important games in the regular season. Since roster cut down isn't for a little while longer, teams are able to go out and sign more players without having to cut someone in a cooresponding move.

Well, ahead of minicamp, the Broncos just made quite the interesting signing that should not be discounted.

Denver Broncos sign WR Hakeem Butler ahead of minicamp

A two-time Offensive Player of the Year in the UFL, in 2024 and 2026, Hakeem Butler now heads to Denver right before minicamp.

The #Broncos are signing veteran WR and @TheUFL offensive player of the year Hakeem Butler, sources say. A 2019 fourth-round pick of the #AZCardinals, Butler led the UFL with 641 yards receiving on 29 catches for the @BattlehawksUFL and now joins Denver ahead of minicamp. pic.twitter.com/RCSS4mp0Kl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 15, 2026

Butler is a 6-5, 242 pound wide receiver who has a 4.48 40-yard dash time. He was a fourth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft and is now 30 years old. He racked up 641 receiving yards on just 29 carries for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the 2026 UFL season, also adding three touchdowns.

He had similar production for them in 2024, catching 45 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns. Butler hasn't been able to stick on a single team for very long, as he's bounced around a few different professional football leagues.

Obviously, the Broncos aren't making some league-altering signing here, but adding a physical mismatch like Butler to the wide receiver room could be a story to follow. Butler instantly becomes the biggest wide receiver in the room, as he's honestly a lot closer to being the size of a tight end.

Given how much he jumps off the page like this, a fit with Sean Payton in Denver feels logical. There isn't a guarantee that Butler is going to make the final roster, but there is a reason why the Broncos want to bring him in.

He may end up just being a 'camp body,' but with insane physical traits like this, coupled with top-end speed for his size, Butler could be one of the more fun players the Broncos have the rest of the summer.

The Broncos are clearly keeping their foot on the gas ahead of a major 2026 season. Of note, Butler and now Broncos defensive end Zach Allen were both 2019 draft picks by the Cardinals. Also, running backs coach Lou Ayeni and Butler overlapped for a bit at Iowa State as well.