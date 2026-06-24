Marvin Mims Jr. puts Broncos on notice with revealing admission

Marvin Mims Jr. acknowledged the fact that his time with the Denver Broncos could be coming to an end. The speedy wide receiver also recognized that the club doesn't always use him as much as he feels they should.

The explosive Mims spoke openly when addressing the media at his youth football camp. From acknowledging he might be on the way out of Denver to providing an injury update on quarterback Bo Nix, several topics were discussed.

However, Mims' comments regarding his usage — or lack thereof — may have been the most eye-opening.

"Really, it's just whatever the team needs from me," Mims stated (h/t Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports). "Sometimes I'm not in the most fortunate situations. Sometimes I am a little irritated with my situation. But at the end of the day, I'm blessed to be where I am today ... ."

Marvin Mims Jr. says the quiet part out loud about inconsistent role with Broncos

Okay then. Mims was seemingly waiting to get something off his chest. He's admittedly been frustrated by the inconsistent deployment with the Broncos, but has taken the high road and willingly done what's asked of him.

Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground, as the saying goes. Mims humbly realizes life can be worse as a professional athlete, making a handsome living and getting to play for a contender. On the other hand, the two-time All-Pro returner also has confidence in himself and believes he's capable of more.

In fairness, Mims has a point. The former Oklahoma standout has been productive when given a chance to flex his pass-catching prowess, and the numbers bear that out. He ranked sixth in reception percentage (75.4 percent) among 80 wideouts who drew at least 50 targets in 2025, including the playoffs.

Yes, you can argue that Mims reels in balls at a high clip because he's frequently targeted behind the line of scrimmage. Make no mistake about it, though, his efficiency goes beyond making grabs and isn't a facade.

Mims finished eighth in yards after catch per reception (5.9) last season. Moreover, his 99.3 passer rating when targeted ranked 31st; for context, that's higher than stars like A.J. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, and Chris Olave.

Denver has desperately needed another receiver to emerge in their offense. It reached a point where they made an all-in move to acquire Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Meanwhile, the explosive Mims believes his ability to be a difference-maker has been on display "time and time again" when given the chance.

Note: Advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus' premium stats ($).