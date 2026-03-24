Broncos still have glaring roster hole they must fill as soon as possible

The Denver Broncos have not done a ton of work so far this offseason on the open market, in large part because they have not needed to. The Broncos have returned several key pieces of their 2025 offensive group and have already locked up a significant portion of their defensive core. Outside of bringing in a legitimate top receiver such as Jaylen Waddle, there was not too much work to be done.

Despite retaining an incredible amount of their own talent, the Broncos have also seen a few pieces depart, whether through free agency or after being cut by the team. Teams change from year to year, and there is still plenty of time, but with the draft upcoming, it has left a few holes on the roster. Needless to say, the Broncos' work is not yet completed for next year.

The Broncos have had a fairly young roster over the last few years, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Denver could use some speed and youthful energy in a few key spots, and should take this roster hole as a chance to attack that need. The clock is ticking on their offseason, and they need to fill this roster spot before the clock runs out.

The Denver Broncos still need to find a backup inside linebacker

The Broncos released Dre Greenlaw, returned the duo of Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, but are still in need of a new backup inside linebacker behind the duo. Considering the two that the Broncos are expecting to start, a backup inside linebacker might actually get significant run this year for the Broncos. Even if that isn't the case, Strnad saw significant snaps in certain packages as the Broncos' third backer last year.

With 2026 just around the corner, the Broncos need to examine their options here. Denver has lacked youth at inside backer for a long time, especially considering they haven't drafted a day one or two inside backer since they took Josey Jewell in 2018. To put that into perspective, Jewell lined up with Todd Davis and Brandon Marshall. Feel old yet?

The Broncos also need to consider their long-term future at the position. We can debate bringing back Singleton for the 2026 season all we want, but the reality is that he's on the wrong side of 30, and Father Time is undefeated. His play will deteriorate in the coming months and years, and the Broncos will need to find a new long-term answer. The Broncos need to try to get away from consistently signing free agent linebackers in their late-20s, which has brought in a mixed bag of results.

Denver needs to make sure that they don't fall behind the eight-ball with finding a new inside backer, as it could be enough to derail their entire season. Singleton is still recovering from his recent knee surgery, which is another major wild card in this situation. Without addressing the need appropriately, the Broncos are setting themselves up for a significantly worse worst-case scenario.