3 Broncos players who definitely aren't making the final roster for 2026

The Denver Broncos did bring most of their free agents back this offseason, and many of those moves were unpopular among the fanbase. But as of right now, Denver is in a better spot than most teams in the league and might not be done adding talent.

There are still some capable free agents out on the market, and the Broncos do have enough cap space to bring in some difference-makers to improve the roster. Not only that, but the coming NFL Draft could also be a time when key talent is added.

This could all add up to these three players, among others, not making the final roster.

3 Denver Broncos who definitely won't make the final roster

Tyler Badie, RB

Tyler Badie is now under contract through the 2026 season on a deal worth just over $1 million. The Broncos have truly 'run it back' at the position thus far, as Jaleel McLaughlin and J.K. Dobbins were both brought back. However, it is pretty obvious that another addition into the backfield is coming.

The Broncos did have some level of interest in Travis Etienne, so you get the sense that since they missed out on him and re-signed Dobbins, another addition could come in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could push someone like Badie off the roster entirely.

While Badie did bring some third-down value in pass protection, it wasn't nearly good enough to warrant his having a roster spot for 2026. Simply put, Badie is not asked to do much by the Broncos and does not bring much of anything to the table. If the Broncos were to draft a rookie, you'd think that Badie would then firmly be on the roster bubble, if he isn't already.

Lucas Krull, TE

In a similar situation to Badie, Lucas Krull was brought back, along with Adam Trautman, but the Broncos could not only further address this position in free agency with someone like David Njoku, but this year's NFL Draft class at the tight end position is quite good.

The Broncos somehow missed out on all the draftable tight ends last year, so they'll surely correct that here in 2026. Evan Engram is also under contract for another season and should see a heavier involvement in the offense with Davis Webb calling the plays. All in all, given that's it's likely that Denver brings in at least one more notable face at tight end, Krull could be shown the door later this year.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR

Yes, Lil'Jordan Humphey is a "Sean Payton guy,' but the Broncos simply might not have a spot for him this year. Trading for Jaylen Waddle was a massive move that should shakeup the wide receiver room. Humphrey is obviously a bigger target and a solid blocker, but the Broncos have two of those players in Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant.

Furthermore, Denver has invested a ton of NFL Draft capital in the receiver room since Payton arrived, drafting all of Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and Bryant. Not only that, but they extended Sutton recently and traded a healthy package for Waddle.

The overall investment in this room is insane, and there is reason to believe that the Broncos could look to get younger here and perhaps snag another receiver later in the NFL Draft. Denver does actually have an older group on offense, so the Broncos might have youth in mind.

Heck, there is always a chance that the Broncos again opt to carry five receivers, and if that's the case, Humphrey is the odd man out.