3 bargain bin free agents the Broncos would be silly not to sign in 2026

The free agents who figure to make the most money are all signed, so at this point, if the Denver Broncos planned on making another external signing, it would likely not cost them a ton of money. The Broncos do have enough cap space to make multiple moves if they want, but it's clear that this team isn't in a rush.

The Jaylen Waddle trade was a fantastic move by this front office, but most can see that a few key holes remain. While it might be hard to find some starters at this point, the Broncos could find some legitimate contributors, even as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. In fact, the Broncos could get a few players for pennies.

We are definitely in the 'bargain bin' part of the free agency period, and there are a few free agents that stick out for the Broncos in 2026.

The Denver Broncos could target some bargain bin free agents

Elandon Roberts, LB

Elandon Roberts played on a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025 worth about $3 million. He finished with 90 total tackles and has played in either 17 or 16 games in each year since 2021.

Roberts is a reliable, fringe-starter veteran player at a position of need for the Broncos. Denver re-signed both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, but it's clear that another addition is needed. It would not be smart to go into the 2026 season with Singleton, Strnad, and a potential rookie - another known commodity is needed here.

Linebacker may have been the Broncos worst position group in 2025, so relying on a rookie too early could hurt the defense. Roberts has started 121 games in his NFL career and has nearly 700 tackles. The former sixth-round pick would be a floor-raising move for Denver.

Nick Chubb, RB

After battling injuries, Nick Chubb was only able to land a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth $2.5 million for the 2025 campaign. Similar to linebacker, the Broncos cannot go into the 2026 season with the current group, so adding a reliable veteran would make sense.

In 15 games for Houston in 2025, Chubb ran for a modest 506 yards and three touchdowns on a respectable 4.1 yards per carry. He's still 30 years old and did show that he can be a solid rotational piece in the backfield. Earlier in his career before the injuries, Chubb was perhaps the best pure runner in the NFL, but he has not been able to reclaim that.

If nothing else, the Broncos would get a steady veteran to boost the room, as there is a good chance J.K. Dobbins will end up missing time, but deploying a potential duo of RJ Harvey and Chubb if Dobbins gets hurt feels a lot more 'secure' than how the Broncos approached things last year when Dobbins went down.

Liam Eichenberg, G/T

Making the least of this group in 2025, Liam Eichenberg was playing for the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal worth $2.2 million. Playing all over the offensive line, Eichenberg has started 52 of 60 career games and is a 6-6, 300 pound offensive lineman. He actually didn't play all of 2025 due to a leg injury.

Believe it or not, it could threaten his career, but there is no indication as of now that Eichenberg plans on retiring. He's 28 years old, still rather young, and might fit in nicely as a potential backup option along the offensive line for the Broncos with clear starting upside.

Sure, the health is a massive concern here, but players have returned from major injuries, and Eichenberg is someone who was a highly-coveted prospect coming out of college. He was also teammates for a year at Notre Dame with Mike McGlinchey.