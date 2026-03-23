Broncos could make Chargers look bad with low-risk free agent swing

The Denver Broncos have made exactly one external free agent signing in the 2026 offseason, doing whatever they possibly can to preserve their future compensatory picks (it seems). Although there are ways around that, the Broncos also have needs to address for this year's roster, including their depth at the running back position.

Wouldn't it be something if, for the second year in a row, the Broncos could steal a running back from their division rival Los Angeles Chargers, and make them look bad (again)? The Broncos did it last year by signing JK Dobbins away from the Chargers, and Dobbins was extremely effective in the 10 games he played for the Broncos.

So much so, that the Broncos re-signed him to a two-year deal this offseason worth $16 million (and up to $20 million in incentives). Now, with the Broncos in need of depth at the running back position, they could potentially right the Chargers' wrongs with 2025 free agent bust Najee Harris, who is running full speed and looking healthy again.

Najee Harris could be a fascinating free agent pickup for Broncos to add depth at RB

Free agent RB Najee Harris running full speed on a treadmill nearly six months since surgery to repair a torn Achilles. (Via Harris’ agent, @DHendrickson41)pic.twitter.com/6RzVtLKapS — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 23, 2026

It would certainly be something to have a running back room that includes not only two former Chargers running backs, but a guy coming off a Lisfranc injury and a guy coming off an Achilles injury.

Sometimes, those are the risks you've got to take in the NFL.

But this feels like somewhat of a situation where both sides could scratch each other's backs a little bit. The Broncos need some proven depth with JK Dobbins coming off of a season-ending injury, and Najee Harris needs a good situation to rehabilitate his value.

As a former first-round pick, he'd have to be willing to swallow some pride to go to a situation where he'd be the 2nd or 3rd back, but that's one of the chances you have to be willing to take at this stage of NFL Free Agency, and this close to the NFL Draft.

Harris also has a bunch of buddies on the Broncos' roster right now. He was a first-round pick in the same year as both Pat Surtain and Jaylen Waddle, who are now both in Denver as well.

There's no reason for the Broncos to stop with those two guys. Harris could be the ideal veteran depth and aboslutely no risk at this stage of free agency. There's no obligation to give a specific number of touches to a player signed this late in the free agency process. Harris's injury situation would require him to compete for his touches, which could also work to Denver's benefit.

And if all goes well, the Broncos could go from their running back stable being a major question mark to a major strength in absolutely no time. And the cherry on top would be the opportunity to gloat over the Chargers (again).