Broncos finally make the move fans begged for with Jaylen Waddle blockbuster trade

The Denver Broncos were previously the one team that had not made a single external addition in NFL Free Agency, and now they might have just made the biggest move of the entire offseason.

The Broncos have acquired star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, giving Bo Nix the type of new ammunition fans have been begging for over the past couple of seasons.

Denver had previously been interested in the likes of Stefon Diggs (2025 free agency), and even sniffed around the idea of acquiring Waddle at last year's deadline, but the price just wasn't right. Now, they've made arguably the most substantial and impactful addition of any team this offseason, and it's a move that gives fans a clear indication: This team believes they can win it all.

Jaylen Waddle trade gives Broncos fans exactly what they have wanted for Bo Nix

Just when you thought the 2026 offseason couldn't get any more disappointing for the Denver Broncos, they go out and pull off a stunt like this...and totally redeem themselves.

The Broncos have been one of the league leaders over the past two seasons in dropped passes, which initially led the team to fire wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, replacing him with Ronald Curry. Curry has prior experience coaching under Sean Payton from their time in New Orleans, and now, he's inheriting a strong young group of receivers as well as a bona fide star in Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle's departure from the Dolphins has felt like a long time coming. The team was shopping players at last year's deadline, and Waddle was available, but for a ridiculous price. The Broncos were interested but the Dolphins didn't have a GM at the time, and interim GM Champ Kelly was clearly instructed to take nothing less than a king's ransom.

Now, the Broncos have acquired Waddle, plus a 4th-round pick (Miami's own) in exchange for the 30th overall pick, the 94th overall pick, and the 130th overall pick (4th round). So the Broncos effectively gave up a 1st and a 3rd to get Waddle, a massive price to pay for a playmaker, but worthwhile for young quarterback Bo Nix.

When the ball goes Waddle's way, he produces at an elite level. He's got over 5,000 career receiving yards in five seasons with the Dolphins and 27 total touchdowns. He's a former first-round pick out of Miami who is actually cousins with Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II as well.

The Broncos have desperately needed a big-time weapon for Bo Nix like this, and the fan base has not been shy about asking for it. Begging for it.

Now, they've got it. And all of the bad vibes from the offseason of retention and continuity have been completely obliterated.