Broncos finally give Bo Nix major help with colossal Jaylen Waddle trade

The Denver Broncos didn't do much of anything this offseason, but it seems like they have broken out of their funk and have just made a major, colossal move to finally help out Bo Nix in a legitimate way. News broke that the Broncos and Miami Dolphins are in agreement on a trade that sends stud wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to Denver.

And, at last, the Broncos finally have a legitimate WR1 and a huge upgrade at the position. This is the type of move that many fans were waiting for, and it's a move that does move the offense in the right direction.

The Broncos sat on their hands to begin free agency, but perhaps they were doing this on purpose and laying the groundwork for this big-time move. It's one that any team in a Super Bowl window should make, and it's nice that the Broncos finally showed some aggression.

Denver Broncos finally get aggressive and swing a major trade for Jaylen Waddle

Waddle turns 28 this November and has played five years in the NFL. He came into the NFL back in the 2021 NFL Draft, being taken just three picks ahead of fellow Alabama teammate, Patrick Surtain II.

Blockbuster! The Dolphins are sending star WR Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos pending a physical, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/OzEVZM7sIN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2026

Surtain and Waddle now get to line up across from each other in practice, which is awesome. Through five years, Waddle has hauled in 373 passes for 5,039 yards and 26 touchdowns.

For some perspective here, Waddle has three 1,000-yard seasons across his first five in the NFL. Courtland Sutton has hauled in 473 receptions for 6,357 yards and 29 touchdowns in eight years in the NFL. Sutton just earned his third 1,000-yard season this past campaign.

No matter how you slice it, this is a great move for the Broncos. Waddle has produced throughout his career and, despite having below-average quarterback play these last two seasons, has still managed to catch 122 passes for 1,654 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Broncos receiver room is now, all of a sudden, one of the best and deepest in the league, and they can now lean on the passing attack, which is something they clearly did many times in 2025. Ideally, J.K. Dobbins stays healthy the entire year, and the Broncos then erupt to field one of the best offenses in the league.

That's the idea here, and this move also does put some pressure (in a good way) on Bo Nix, who obviously doesn't have any excuses. Nix has continually dug this team out of messes, especially in 2025, but now that he has a legitimate weapon in Waddle, we should hopefully see Nix hitting his ceiling.