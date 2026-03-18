Updated Denver Broncos 2026 NFL Draft picks following the Jaylen Waddle trade

On Tuesday morning, the Denver Broncos made a splash by acquiring wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. George Paton and his team had been quiet for over a week since free agency began, becoming the only team without an external signing. Now, things have changed as they pulled off a blockbuster move to enhance a top-tier AFC offense. The Broncos traded for wideout Waddle.

As we all know, the trade included the Broncos' first-round selection in this year's NFL Draft, specifically the 30th overall pick, alongside a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick. Denver got the former top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a fourth-round pick.

Following this trade, the Denver Broncos will not have (unless they move up or do another trade) a selection in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That being said, let's take a look at Denver's updated draft selections following Tuesday's trade with the Miami Dolphins, in which they acquired Waddle and a fourth-round selection.

Denver Broncos updated 2026 NFL Draft picks following the Jaylen Waddle trade with the Miami Dolphins

Entering free agency, Denver had seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. Then, the compensatory selections were announced, and the Broncos were rewarded with two after losing running back Javonte Williams and punter Riley Dixon in last season's free agency. This gives a total of nine picks.

On Tuesday, the Broncos sent three 2026 draft picks to the Miami Dolphins as part of the Jaylen Waddle trade. Additionally, they received draft capital (a 4th-round selection). Basically, Denver is moving up in the fourth round and has acquired Jaylen Waddle for a 1st-rounder and a 3rd-rounder in the upcoming April draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Following the trade for the former Alabama wide receiver, Denver will have seven total selections. Let's take a look at the updated Broncos' 2026 draft picks:

2nd-round - 62nd overall pick (own)

4th-round - 108th overall pick (via Saints - Devaughn Vele trade)

4th-round - 111th overall pick (via Dolphins - Jaylen Waddle trade)

5th round - 170th overall pick (own)

7th round - 246th overall pick (own)

7th round - 256th overall pick (compensatory pick)

7th round - 257th overall pick (compensatory pick)

Denver has not had a first-round draft pick in two of the last five drafts (including 2026) due to the Russell Wilson, Sean Payton, and Waddle trades. The last time they did not have a first-round selection was in 2023, and they got wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr with the 63rd overall pick.

It will be interesting to see how Denver's front office decides to attack the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft without a pick in the first round. At the same time, this is a good season to move on draft capital. Trades like this one prove that mock drafts can sometimes not be that valuable until the draft gets closer.