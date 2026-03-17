Jaylen Waddle trade is great news for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

The Denver Broncos have finally made an external addition in the 2026 offseason, swinging a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins for star receiver Jaylen Waddle. The trade involved three picks from the Broncos going back to the Dolphins (1st, 3rd, and 4th-rounders) with the Broncos also getting back a 4th.

The impact on the offense is massive, considering Waddle has been one of the league's best and most consistent receivers since he arrived on the scene five years ago. You might not think another high-volume receiver would be the best news for Broncos' incumbent WR1 Courtland Sutton, but it is.

Sutton, in his time with the Broncos, has never had another receiver who truly takes pressure off of him and allows him to get favorable matchups throughout the course of the season. The arrival of Waddle means more attention has to be paid to Waddle, which means less attention on Sutton.

Broncos could still get even more out of Courtland Sutton after Jaylen Waddle trade

Teams try desperately to eliminate Sutton from the Broncos' game plan every single week, knowing he's the most consistent threat for quarterback Bo Nix on the outside. Despite that fact, Sutton has produced at a high level, but it's always felt like there has been more meat left on the bone than anyone would really like.

Having a playmaker like Waddle to draw attention will limit how often teams can cheat safety help to Sutton's side of the field, and how often they're able to bracket cover him. And if teams choose to give that type of attention to Sutton, then Waddle stands to benefit.

This is part of the reason why so many in Broncos Country have been begging for a move like this. Even though Sutton has now had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, the reality is that he's had to really grind for those 1,000 yards. He made the Pro Bowl this past season, and deservedly so, but even at the age of 30, there is untapped potential there for Sutton.

He's the quintessential "X" receiver on the outside, and he can dominate at the catch point. The Broncos haven't been able to take as many shots vertically with Sutton, because teams are giving them so many two-high shell looks and playing zone coverage. Waddle's arrival will force defenses to defend the Broncos differently, and having that duo work in tandem will be massive for Sutton and what he does well.