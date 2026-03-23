Marvin Mims Jr. sends ominous message after Broncos' Jaylen Waddle trade

The Denver Broncos made the biggest trade in the NFL so far this season by bringing in Jaylen Waddle, and the NFL is officially on notice. Bo Nix finally has the major offensive weapon that he has been missing, and the Broncos' offense figures to be even stronger next year. All expectations are that this could be Denver's best team since their 2015 Super Bowl run.

The Broncos offense has been missing this form of an offensive playmaker since the days of prime Demaryius Thomas, making this also the most interesting Broncos team in over a decade. The Broncos, when healthy, now have an embarrassment of riches on the offensive side and can hang with any playmaking group in the league. Where there should be immediate optimism, some are sounding more pessimistic than you would like.

With Waddle now entering the fold, questions immediately arose regarding the future of a few key Broncos receivers. Specifically, what the Broncos plan to do with the duo of Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin has been a hot topic, despite a few reporters dismissing the idea that they will move either player this offseason. Beyond this spring, however, questions might start to get louder, and one of the two receivers didn't exactly quiet concerns.

Marvin Mims sent an ominous message about his Broncos future after the Jaylen Waddle trade

Speaking on Altitude TV, Mims talked about the recent trade to bring in Waddle, and did not put out the flames of a fire.

"It really surprised me, bringing in a guy like that...he's just an explosive playmaker. Offensively, you always need more playmakers."



- Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. (via Altitude TV)

At a surface level, Mims is absolutely correct and makes it clear that the Broncos are aware of their own shortcomings and flaws, which is something fans worried the team was a little unaware of.

Marvin Mims Jr. shared his thoughts on the Jaylen Waddle trade! 🗣️🏈 pic.twitter.com/gkaodaiBb2 — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) March 22, 2026

A little further into the conversation, Mims let out a quote that, whether he intended to or not, sparked immediate concerns among Broncos fans. When asked about the potential redundancy with his skill set and Waddles, he said:

"It'll be interesting to see how I'll fit in on the offense."

When listening to the quote, it doesn't sound as though he is questioning his future, but those specific words strung together inspired the exact opposite of confidence.

Mims is the Broncos' All-Pro returner, has been consistently clutch on the offense, and in some ways has been the heart and soul of their team. As Mims has gone, the Broncos special teams have gone, and when they've needed him, he's come through. The Broncos need to make sure Mims isn't inadvertently run out of town, and if anything, need to make sure he understands how important he is to their success.