Broncos' chances at landing dream weapon for Bo Nix have never felt so wide open

Even after the massive Jaylen Waddle trade, the Denver Broncos should not be done adding weapons in NFL Free Agency.

The Broncos' acquisition of Waddle obviously means that they have fewer darts to throw in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they might need to supplement the roster with additional players in NFL Free Agency who can help this team win a Super Bowl. And frankly, the Broncos should be looking at every possible way they can get Bo Nix as much help as possible.

Surprisingly, one free agent still sitting out there and available is former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku. Njoku was a first-round pick in the same draft class as Broncos starting left tackle Garett Bolles, but he's still not even 30 years old. Njoku would help the Broncos' passing game tremendously and add another dynamic element to an offense that struggled badly at the tight end position last season.

David Njoku would help the Broncos stay on track for future compensatory picks

One of the rumored reasons for the Broncos being inactive in NFL Free Agency here in the 2026 offseason is the fact that they want to preserve their 2027 compensatory picks after saying goodbye to defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and safety PJ Locke. Those guys could net the Broncos compensatory picks in the 4th and 7th rounds, respectively, and it's understandable that the Broncos would want those darts.

Thankfully, not every NFL free agent counts against the compensatory formula, including Njoku.

Njoku was actually a post-June 1 cut by the Cleveland Browns, and because he was cut (as opposed to his contract expiring), he doesn't count against the compensatory pick formula.

Not that the Broncos were unaware of this, but for anyone out there in Broncos Country that might be wondering, Njoku would not cost the Broncos either of their projected comp picks. And that is apparently a huge deal to the team.

The only reported free agent visit for Njoku so far was with the Baltimore Ravens, who would potentially be looking to pair him up with veteran Mark Andrews. The Broncos are one of the teams in the NFL that uses a ton of 12 personnel and 13 personnel (2 and 3TE sets), but when they go to those looks, they simply don't have the playmakers to truly threaten a defense.

That would change with a player like Njoku in the fold.

Njoku has a strong all-around skill set as a blocker and receiver, and would immediately be the most accomplished player in that Broncos tight end group. So what gives? Why haven't they leaped at the opportunity to pick him up?

Free agency can be a tough waiting game sometimes, but as we saw last offseason with JK Dobbins, sometimes the timing has to be just right. And it's possible that the Broncos would swoop in if they get word that Njoku's price has gone down considerably. They are not only preserving future compensatory draft picks, but also current available cap space.

Considering the acquisition of Waddle has pushed the chips all in for the Broncos, and given the fact that Njoku does not count against the comp pick formula, the Broncos' chances of getting him have never felt more wide open. We simply need George Paton and Sean Payton to make the call.